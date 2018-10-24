Personal reasons to blame for Brit’s alleged suicide, say Phuket police

PHUKET: A British expat in his thirties was found hanged at his home in Chalong on Saturday morning, with police putting the reason for the alleged suicide attempt down to various personal problems including issues with his wife.

deathpolicesuicide

By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 12:22PM

Chalong Police will investigating the incident further to find the true cause and reason for Mr Pearson’s death. Photo: The Phuket News / File