THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Personal reasons to blame for Brit’s alleged suicide, say Phuket police

PHUKET: A British expat in his thirties was found hanged at his home in Chalong on Saturday morning, with police putting the reason for the alleged suicide attempt down to various personal problems including issues with his wife.

deathpolicesuicide
By Tavee Adam

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 12:22PM

Chalong Police will investigating the incident further to find the true cause and reason for Mr Pearson’s death. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Chalong Police will investigating the incident further to find the true cause and reason for Mr Pearson’s death. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Capt Somkiat Sansithi of the Chalong Police confirmed the death of British expat Dean Pearson on Saturday (Oct 20) yesterday afternoon (Oct 23). However, at the time of speaking to The Phuket News Capt Somkiat could not recall whether Mr Pearson was 37 or 38 years old.

Mr Pearson’s wife found her husband hanged at their house behind Wat Chalong and reported the incident to police at 5:50am on Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene Mr Pearson was still alive so rescue workers rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town where he was later pronounced dead,” Capt Somkiat said.

KRSR

He also confirmed that Mr Pearson’s wife, who he declined to name, told officers that Mr Pearson had many problems in his life including problems with their relationship.

Chalong Police will investigating the incident further to find the true cause and reason for Mr Pearson’s death.

The Phuket News notes that there is a “One Stop Crisis Centre” at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress. Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide
Retirement depression blamed in former nature officer gun suicide
Thai man, 29, goes Facebook Live for Phuket suicide
Man dead by gunshot to head suspected suicide over health problems
Thai man, 30, in alleged Phuket handgun suicide
Unidentified foreigner found hanged in Phuket forest
Heartbreak possible motive for Phuket boy’s alleged suicide
Man found hanged among Phuket Town mangroves
Heartbreak possibly behind woman’s suspected Phuket suicide
British expat, 39, found hanged in luxury Phuket house
American man falls to his death at Patong condo
Thai man, 20, found hanged in Phuket Town home
Phuket heartbreak suspected in hanging of girl, 13
Italian man found dead in Patong hotel room
Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket

 