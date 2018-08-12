Perseid meteor shower on Mother’s Day night

NATIONWIDE: Stargazers will be able to see a perseid meteor shower after midnight Mother’s Day tonight (Aug 12) until early tomorrow morning, said Voravit Tanwuthibundhit, a local astronomer and adviser to the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in Chachoengsao province.



Sunday 12 August 2018, 12:34PM

A stargazer views a perseid meteor shower through a telescope at an observatory in Chachoengsao province. The shooting stars can be seen with naked eyes annually between July 17-Aug 24.

Mr Voravit said the annual Perseid meteor shower can be observed with the naked eye over the northeastern sky from anywhere in Thailand if the sky is clear and cloudless. The shooting stars will start to be seen after midnight of Aug 12, will reach its peak at 3am and remain visible until dawn of Aug 13, he said. Stargazers are advised to chose an open area free of interfering lights. If all is well, the meteor shower will be spectacular and exciting. The best way to view the shooting stars is to lay flat on the ground or on a recliner. If they are lucky enough, they may be able to see as many as 110 shooting stars an hour, he said. Mr Voravit said the Perseid meteor shower can also be view from the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in Chachoengsao as well as other observatories in the country. Read original story here.