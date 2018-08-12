THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Perseid meteor shower on Mother’s Day night

NATIONWIDE: Stargazers will be able to see a perseid meteor shower after midnight Mother’s Day tonight (Aug 12) until early tomorrow morning, said Voravit Tanwuthibundhit, a local astronomer and adviser to the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in Chachoengsao province.


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 August 2018, 12:34PM

A stargazer views a perseid meteor shower through a telescope at an observatory in Chachoengsao province. The shooting stars can be seen with naked eyes annually between July 17-Aug 24.

A stargazer views a perseid meteor shower through a telescope at an observatory in Chachoengsao province. The shooting stars can be seen with naked eyes annually between July 17-Aug 24.

Mr Voravit said the annual Perseid meteor shower can be observed with the naked eye over the northeastern sky from anywhere in Thailand if the sky is clear and cloudless.

The shooting stars will start to be seen after midnight of Aug 12, will reach its peak at 3am and remain visible until dawn of Aug 13, he said.

Stargazers are advised to chose an open area free of interfering lights. If all is well, the meteor shower will be spectacular and exciting. The best way to view the shooting stars is to lay flat on the ground or on a recliner. If they are lucky enough, they may be able to see as many as 110 shooting stars an hour, he said.

Central Phuket

Mr Voravit said the Perseid meteor shower can also be view from the Chalerm Phra Kiat Observatory 7 in Chachoengsao as well as other observatories in the country.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Parties begin to plot course to poll
Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes
Beaten conscript dies after 24-days in coma
‘Gorgeous’ cheerleader billboards spark war of words
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Nation warned of more downpours
Woman gets bail after sedition interrogation
19 years later, missing man returns to village full of scars
CSD charges ‘traitorous’ T-shirt seller
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip
Hunt on for monument caretaker
T-shirt vendor held as separatist
Lottery vendor charged after B90mn falsehood exposed
Thai film to retell cave rescue drama
Police stand their ground on female ban

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 