FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Perilous exit dive only way out for boys

CHIANG RAI: Bringing 12 weakened boys who can’t swim let alone dive and their football coach out of flooded Tham Luang cave remains a perilous prospect given the extreme conditions – strong currents, mud, zero visibility and at least a 2.5-kilometre swim – cave-diving experts said last night.

marinehealthSafetymilitaryBangkok Post

Wednesday 4 July 2018, 08:49AM

It now seems swimming with scuba gear through muddy water in the dark cave is the only exit – with added urgency to begin before rain raises the water again. Photo: Screengrab via welder4fun / YouTube

It now seems swimming with scuba gear through muddy water in the dark cave is the only exit – with added urgency to begin before rain raises the water again. Photo: Screengrab via welder4fun / YouTube

As the nation continued to rejoice at the news of all the boys, who are aged 11-16, being found alive at 9:38pm on Monday night (July 2) after an exhausting 10-day search, spirits were dampened at the prospect of having to keep them in the labyrinthine cave network in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district for up to four more months due to the coming monsoon.

Cave-diving expert Ben Raymenants, who was 400 metres behind the two Britons who located the boys just beyond a chamber dubbed “Pattaya Beach”, said the weather would be “the deciding factor” regarding which exit strategy would be deployed.

If the pumping operations are a success and the water levels in the cave recede, then alternatives may be found.

However, with more heavy rain forecast over the coming days, authorities said Navy Seals and cave diving experts would begin teaching the boys how to swim and dive either from today (July 4) or tomorrow (July 5).

Navy Seal Chief Rear Admiral Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew vowed to bring them all out safely so they could be reunited with their families. He said they would be brought out when they were mentally ready and physically fit for the potentially punishing journey home.

“It may be four months, one month or one week. There’s no need to hurry,” he said.

“The first plan is to reduce the water level and get them out but if we can’t, we will have a backup plan,” he added.

“Anyone who is ready first will be brought out. They will be brought out gradually,” he added. “Safety is the priority.”

The third chamber inside the cave network has now been transformed into a rescue operation command centre stocked with life-saving equipment, diving gear, food and medical supplies, he added.

He said the whole team is now safely in the hands of seven Seal divers, a military doctor and a nurse from the Royal Thai Navy’s underwater and hyperbaric medicine unit, who have volunteered to stay with them for as long as it takes, even months.

High-energy food and rejuvenating mineral salts were given to them so they can rebuild their strength after 10 days with almost no food or fresh water.

In the event of rising water levels, at least four days of food supplies have been prepared and 70 oxygen tanks sent in, officials said.

Phone cables were brought into the area so the boys could contact their parents.

QSI International School Phuket

More than 1,000 rescuers continued with frantic efforts to pump water from the cave. As of 11am yesterday (July 3), the water level at the cave’s entrance was 39 centimetres. About 300 metres deeper inside the cave it had dropped to 20cm.

Deputy Chiang Rai governor Passakorn Boonyalak replaced outgoing governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn in supervising the operation yesterday.

His Majesty the King has endorsed an order transferring Gov Narongsak to serve as the governor of the smaller province of Phayao, assistant government spokeswoman Col Taksada Sangkachantra said.

However, he will stay in Chiang Rai until the mission is completed, she said.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said the 13 footballers would be brought out of the cave through the passage leading to its main entrance.

They may have to dive some sections, especially through a narrow section where close escort is not possible. If this option is chosen, they would have to use diving gear by themselves and pass through one after another, Gen Anupong said.

“Diving is not easy. Those who have never done it will find it difficult, because there are narrow passages in the cave. They must be able to use diving gear. If the gear is lost at any stage, it could be perilous,” he said.

Except for narrow holes, two divers would escort each of the boys. Rescuers have already formulated an evacuation plan, Gen Anupong said.

“As rain is forecast in the next few days, the evacuation must be sped up. Diving gear will be used. If the water rises, the task will be difficult. We must bring the kids out before then,” he said.

Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital in Muang district of Chiang Rai has arranged a ward where all 13 team members could be cared for, with accommodation for 54 of their relatives, Dr Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, public health inspector-general, said.

All of the team are in good condition but they are in need of proper nutrients. They have been in the dark for some time and their eyes need to adjust to normal light. They would therefore need the protection of sunglasses, he said.

The boys must regain their strength first. None of them know how to swim, Dr Thongchai said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
Short-term safety team to patrol Phuket beaches, says Gov
Chinese, Korean tourists saved from drowning off Phuket
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach
Boy, 1, safe after Thai Navy medevac amid wild storm conditions
French expat, 78, found safe in Phuket after dinghy gets lost in storm
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Phuket officials to switch on magnets as Patong raw sewage solution
Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue
Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police
Injured tourist from speedboat explosion transferred to Phuket hospital

 

Phuket community
Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The Governor has the time of his life. Mics and cams on him. Tv moments of fame. But the day will c...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Nice the kids after 9 days know they are found, and provided with elementary needs to live. Lights, ...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Who the hell cares. It's a world effort by those showing compassion to those in dire need and a ...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

What, no lamp post to blame? And why only charged with damage to government property if 2 private...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

I wonder if the foreign divers will be given the credit, for finding these guys, already we see word...(Read More)

Massive fines considered for new doctors

Mhh, if that is going to happen why not the same for Governors and Vice Governors?...(Read More)

‘Phuket on heroin high alert,’ says Vice Governor

Wow, big words of a office official. And who is he bringing for that high alert? Police officers fro...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Rorri_2 is right. Problem is none of them will creep out of their local phuket bulb. Education is v...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

It were the foreign divers who met up with the football boys, not the thai....(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Thai police on phuket are sloppy. Just put up their hand to stop a tourist to 'milk' is alre...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
My Physio By Kanitta

 