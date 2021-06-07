The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score

Perez wins after Verstappen and Hamilton fail to score

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez won a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix yesterday (June 6) after one of Max Verstappen’s tyres blew up from the lead of the race with five laps to go.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 7 June 2021, 09:39AM

Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit yesterday (June 6). Photo: AFP.

Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit yesterday (June 6). Photo: AFP.

Verstappen was on track for a comfortable victory when his rear-left tyre gave way while travelling at 315 kilometres per hour on the start-finish straight.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the failure, but Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll suffered a near identical collapse in his rear-left Pirelli earlier in the race.

Both drivers were unhurt, the damage to their cars relatively limited despite their speed.

Perez inherited the lead, with Lewis Hamilton in second and Sebastian Vettel in a strong third, but the race was suspended to clear the track and allow all drivers to change tyres as a safety precaution.

Just two racing laps remained, and at the standing restarting it was Hamilton who got the better launch to move ahead of Perez into the first turn, but the Briton locked up his front tyres when he hit the brakes and had to take to the run-off zone.

The entire field had passed by the time Hamilton turned the car around and rejoined, and he finished the grand prix 15th and without points.

Mercedes principal Toto Wolff later explained Hamilton had accidentally entered a brake warm-up mode - an unbelievable stroke of luck for Verstappen on an otherwise unlucky afternoon, allowing him to maintain his four-point lead in the title standings.

But the race wasn’t over for Perez, who had to manage a potentially terminal hydraulic problem for the final two laps to claim his first Red Bull Racing victory, making it to just over the finishing line before he was forced to park his car.

“First of all, I have to say I’m very sorry for Max, because he did a tremendous race and deserved the win,” he said. “We were closed to retiring the car, but luckily we managed to finish the race.

“I’m so, so happy for today… in the end it’s a fantastic day.”

In Hamilton’s place rose Sebastian Vettel, who was already one of the afternoon’s strongest performers. The German started 11th on the grid but ran a different strategy to run net sixth in the second half of the race.

He picked up two places with some sweet passes on Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly at the safety car restart after Stroll’s crash before inheriting second from Hamilton, his best finish in almost 20 months.

“We had great pace, that was the key,” Vettel said. “I’m over the moon. I think for the team it’s great.

“Obviously a podium - we didn’t expect that when we came here.”

Gasly finished third for AlphaTauri after a frenetic two-lap sprint dicing with Leclerc and Lando Norris, losing the podium place on the penultimate lap before reclaiming it with corners to spare.

“Honestly, I don’t really know what to say,” he said. “It was such an insane race, a super intense last two laps.

“The car’s been incredible all weekend…I didn’t know if we could keep that position and fight for even a podium, but in the end we did it.”

Leclerc and Norris finished fourth and fifth ahead of a fast-finishing Fernando Alonso. The 39-year-old was out of the points for most of the race and took to the restart grid 10th, but he made up a phenomenal four places in one lap in his best finish of the season.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh in a pleasingly clean race after crashing at the end of qualifying on Saturday, although his loss of two places in the final two laps and mid-race radio outburst will have soured the result for AlphaTauri.

Daniel Ricciardo finished ninth with two point for McLaren, and Kimi Raikkonen completed the top 10 for Alfa Romeo ahead of teammate Antonio Giovinazzi.

Valtteri Bottas put in a shocker of a race to finish 12th. The Finn had been less comfortable in the car all weekend relative to Hamilton and started a lowly 10th, and he slipped inexorably backwards through the afternoon.

Haas teammates Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin finished 13th and 14th ahead of Hamilton and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

War Elephants, UAE face off in high-stakes battle
Thaworn captures fourth senior tour title in Japan
Leclerc pips Hamilton in crashed-out Baku
Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns
Thailand’s women suffer double defeat and ‘racist gesture’
Thailand draw with Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games
Ricciardo in need of inspiration
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Osaka reveals ‘bouts of depression’ after shock French Open withdrawal
Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death
Suphanat bags a brace in draw
Remembering Seve’s special moment at the Memorial
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola’s Man City to win Champions League final
BISP and Cruzeiro renew partnership until 2023

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Even though today was specifically announced as the start day for registrations for non working expa...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

World travelers do well know the Phuket transport scamming, taxis, mini vans, tuk tuks, They learned...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Christy Sinophobia ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Foot " If the wait is long enough ,many will leave or just die" Sorry Foot, but in some...(Read More)

Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

So many wannabe detectives on here....(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Wow Christy , you are a true lexicologist. But what does your silly post got to do with this articl...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

I am vaccinated, have a flush bank account after being couped up for a year, and I want to come to P...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 