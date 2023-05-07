333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez grabbed pole position for today’s (May 7) Miami Grand Prix and with team-mate Max Verstappen left back in ninth on the grid, has his eyes on a victory that could send him to the top of the standings.

Formula-One
By AFP

Sunday 7 May 2023, 09:15AM

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez starts on pole for today’s race in Miami. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez starts on pole for today’s race in Miami. Photo: AFP

Perez is just six points behind defending world champion Verstappen after the Mexican’s second victory of the season in Azerbaijan last week.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, enjoying a strong season, claimed second place and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start in third in an all-Spanish speaking front row of the grid.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out with one minute 36 seconds left, causing a red flag and the decision was taken not to resume the session.

Leclerc, who had clipped the wall earlier in qualification, lost control through Turn Six and span out of control the entry to the next turn, with his Ferrari spinning into the wall.

The premature end to the session left Verstappen, who had topped the final two practice sessions, without the chance to make a final lap to challenge for pole and Leclerc back in seventh.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion, failed to make it out of Q2 and will start down in 13th place on the grid for today’s race.

Duel provides drama

With Red Bull consistently the fastest this season, the duel between their two drivers is so far the source of the most drama.

“I’m enjoying (the battle),” said Perez, “I’m just thinking race by race. Tomorrow (Sunday) is a new opportunity starting from pole, we are the ones that have something to lose,” he said.

Perez said he had been struggling in practice before finding his pace when it counted.

“It wasn’t coming together. I was struggling for balance, confidence,” he said.

“It has been my worst weekend up to qualifying. I was just resetting everything we did, we made a small change into qualifying that really everything became more alive. We put in the lap when it mattered,” added the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen was left frustrated that he had not been able to complete a peak lap before the red flag.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“I was trying to put it on the limit and then I made a mistake and had to abort the lap,” Verstappen said.

“Then you rely on a bit of luck that there is not going to be a red flag, but that can happen on a street circuit. I’m just a bit upset with myself.

“It’s going to be difficult. I made it difficult for myself, so I have to accept that,” he said.

Hamilton has an even more difficult task as his frustrations continued.

“Last run I was at the last of the pack and trying to get the temperatures into the tyres. Everyone slowed into the last corner and I lost all temperatures and couldn’t do the lap,” he said.

“We knew it was very hard and there was a 50:50 chance we could get into Q3 so we need to be better with our timing. It’s done, I’ll try and get my head down tomorrow and see what I can do - 13th to God knows where,” he said.

Kevin Magnusson of Haas was a surprise fourth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

After Friday’s practice several drivers had complained about the relaid track being slippery and Sainz said it remained a difficult challenge.

“It was a very tricky quali for all,” he said. “I think it’s very difficult to find the right feeling with the tyres around this tarmac, and it was a fight the whole way through and very easy to make mistakes.

“It was getting windier and windier... but in general it was a decent outcome for tomorrow, but today I think we could have been even better,” he said.

Rain is possible today which could add a further element of difficulty.

The debut Miami race attracted plenty of celebrity attention last year and entrepeneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were both at the track yesterday.

Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter owner Musk watched the practice session from inside Red Bull’s garage while Amazon founder Bezos was with McLaren.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City close in on Premier League coronation, Liverpool target top four
City host Big Sam’s Leeds as Arsenal face Newcastle test
Dojo team earn top national Judo rank
Cambodia poised for SEA Games with Chinese flavour
Getting set for the Phuket Rugby 11s tournament
Phuket to host southern qualifiers for National and Handicapped Games
Haaland sets Premier League goal record to put Man City back on top
Chaba Kaew put Singapore to the sword
Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
Man City back on top as Newcastle, Man Utd press top-four claims
Pérez scores easy win in Baku
Thais outclass Singapore with ease
Fun run to support disabled community
Charity boxing match to help Pa Khlok drug rehab program
Title destiny in Man City’s hands as Villa make European push

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Thailand has no respect for foreigners and never has. Thai culture is rife with what can be called &...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration sends warning to lawbreakers

Their website for registering guests , is not working properly but I suppose they will blame us for ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

Kurt...take some time to consider your posts. "odd" matters; "tea money" ; reaso...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

And fully viewable in the video on the right is a CCTV pole with another camera pointed at that...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

You can see there was a scooter that stopped for no reason in front of Her only few seconds before. ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

There is a motorcycle that was there and then left. which is what she might have been avoiding, pe...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@christysweet that's the one I was shown at the police station. Wondering if there will be more ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Excellent opinion piece. Someone once said "All that is needed for evil to prevail is for good ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Sorry to say, from vid at NewsFlare it appears she ran into the back of a motorcycle side car parke...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Newsflare has a vid at www.newsflare.com/video/560473/polish-female-motorcycle-driver-crushed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna

 