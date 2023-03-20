333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Perez perfect in dominant Saudi win

Perez perfect in dominant Saudi win

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez beat teammate Max Verstappen to victory at yesterday’s (Mar 19) Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in another dominant Red Bull Racing one-two finish.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 20 March 2023, 07:19AM

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez won his fifth Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia yesterday (Mar 19). Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez won his fifth Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia yesterday (Mar 19). Photo: AFP

Perez led all but the first three laps for a well-judged win, with his lead threatened only briefly in the closing stages by Verstappen’s rampaging recovery from 15th on the grid thanks to a failed drive shaft in qualifying.

The Dutchman had risen to second place with half of the 50-lap race remaining and appeared to have the pace to catch and pass the Mexican, but Perez had more than enough pace in hand to manage the gap back to the sister car, maintaining a five-second advantage throughout.

Verstappen initially resisted team calls to hold station in second to secure a one-two finish but eventually relented when it became clear he couldn’t close the gap. He also reported concerning sounds from his new drive shaft.

Instead the reigning champion unleashed on the final tour to pinch the point for fastest lap of the race from Perez, keeping himself at the head of the title table one point ahead of his teammate.

“It turned out to be tougher than I expected,” Perez said. “The team did a fantastic job.

“We will keep pushing hard. The important thing I think is we were the fastest car out there today, so I’m very pleased with that.”

Verstappen was unhappy to lose a shot at a more sustained victory challenge to his broken drive shaft on Saturday but admitted second was a strong return after starting 15th.

“It wasn’t very easy to get to the field,” he said. “But once I cleared them one by one we got into a good rhythm.

“Of course very happy to be here on the podium.”

Fernando Alonso completed the top three for his 100th F1 podium, but it took four hours and a farcical series of backflips from the race stewards to confirm him in third place.

Alonso’s problems started on the grid when he lined up slightly to the left of his grid box, incurring a five-second penalty to be served at his pit stop. But as he pulled into his pit box, his rear jack operator appeared to engage the jack before his five-second penalty had been completed.

The stewards were notified in the final laps of the race and ruled that the rules had been broken based on an agreement between the teams that touching the car is not allowed while serving a penalty. Alonso was slapped with a 10-second post-race penalty shortly after climbing down from the podium celebrations.

Thai Residential

But Aston Martin was unhappy with the results and appealed. It argued there is no such agreement and that there have been at least seven recent examples of teams touching their cars during while serving a penalty.

The stewards relented, and almost four hours after the race ended, Alonso was reinstated to the podium.

“What a start to the season,” he said. “It was probably unthinkable one month ago when we launched the car.

“I pushed all the way through like qualifying laps. Red Bull is maybe a little bit out of reach but the rest were behind, so I’m happy for that.”

Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth but couldn’t stick with Alonso’s pace, though the result is a step forward from the team’s disappointing season-opening showing in Bahrain.

Ferrari, however, suffered a step backwards, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc another five seconds further back in sixth and seventh.

The Italian team endured worse race pace than expected, and though Leclerc recovered admirably from a penalised 12th on the grid, it was clear he had reached the ceiling of his car’s potential once he caught up to his teammates in the lower reaches of the points.

Alpine had a similarly lonely race to eighth and ninth with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, with 10 seconds ahead to Ferrari and another 10 seconds behind to Kevin Magnussen in the final point-scoring position.

Yuki Tsunoda beat Nico Hülkenberg to 11th ahead of Zhou Guanyu and Nyck de Vries.

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri finished 15th ahead of fellow first-timer Logan Sargeant, with Lando Norris 18th ahead of only Valtteri Bottas among the finishers.

Thai driver Alex Albon retired halfway through the race with a brake problem, while Lance Stroll stopped on track with a power unit issue.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dojo team pack a punch in Lion City Championships
Ireland seal Grand Slam to give Sexton perfect Six Nations farewell
Perez takes pole, Verstappen struggles in Saudi qualifying
Ireland poised to give Sexton memorable Six Nations farewell
Australian smashes record for world’s longest surf
Arsenal seek to pull clear of City as Premier League strugglers battle
Warriors light up Blue Tree Cricket sixes
Fiziev aims for title push in London showdown
Return of Tour of Phuket a huge success
Can Red Bull be caught in Saudi Arabia?
Borthwick says France hammering shows scale of England’s task
Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship
Thai teen Eila makes her mark in Singapore
‘Lucky’ Ding steals 6-red world title
Haaland hits winner for Man City, Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth

 

Phuket community
Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

Perfect! The "eco" project includes removing vegetation to put in a grass and concrete was...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

my family and me are moving out of phuket (yanui/rawai) after 5 years, because we see and hear only ...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

to protect something DO NOT need to build something on or in it!!! Need to preserve like is it NOW!!...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

@Nasa12 Utter nonsense !!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@pascale. It feels like it. Haha. My condo is now 50% Russian. The gym, cafes etc have many Russia...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

Chapeau PN. One of the few "Opinions"you published where I fully agree with. @Robinphuke...(Read More)

Russians still top Phuket arrivals

Yes John, it is indeed well past time to go somewhere else if you feel like this . But I'm afrai...(Read More)

Patong bar child sex raid uncovers tourist area network

So where are Mr “Patong“ Prab, he now everything what happens in Patong. Now one can make any bu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Russian Conundrum

@ Fascinated:. Updated from Reuters on 17 March 2023 on lives affected include: approx.15,000 people...(Read More)

Chinese Ambassador calls for more Chinese-language signs in Phuket

I agree- they should be discouraged from defecating and spitting in public, also inform them what a ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 