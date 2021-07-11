Of the 411 people released from prisons by the Corrections Department, 26 were in Bangkok and 385 in other provinces, reports the Bangkok Post.
Mr Somsak said he had instructed the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection Department to locate the 411 and inform them of their rights to compensation.
The department then tried to locate them using information from the main database, by contacting their community leaders and through their families, he said.
Their actual whereabouts were hard to determine because after being released they did not return to their homes as shown in official domicile registrations.
Mr Somsak said those affected can claim compensation by filing a request with the Office of the Judiciary in every province and the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection.
According to the law on compensation in criminal cases of 2001, amended in 2016, people who were prosecuted in court, detained during the trials and imprisoned ‒ but whose cases were later withdrawn or were found not guilty ‒ are entitled to compensation on being released.
The compensation includes B500 per day while in detention; medical expenses up to B40,000; rehabilitation costs up to B50,000; lost income based on the daily labour wage in each province; and legal expenses up to B30,000.
In case of death, their relatives are entitled to B100,000 baht compensation ‒ B20,000 for funeral expenses, B40,000 for lost financial support and other expenses up to B40,000.
