British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
People warned about fake Thai banknotes

UDON THANI: Police are warning the public against counterfeit 1,000-baht banknotes that have been found circulating in northeastern Thailand.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 October 2022, 03:40PM

If people are unsure about the authenticity of a 1,000-baht note, they can carefully examine the security strip, say police. Photo: Bangkok Post (supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)

If people are unsure about the authenticity of a 1,000-baht note, they can carefully examine the security strip, say police. Photo: Bangkok Post (supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)

Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said there had been several reports of people using counterfeit bills in Udon Thani province. Two cases were posted to social media, the first involving a barbecue restaurant and another at a grocery store, reports Bangkok Post.

People are advised to look for the golden security strip embedded in all 1,000-baht notes to ensure their legitimacy. The strips are seen as segmented when viewed normally. The words ‘1,000 BAHT’ can be seen when the strips are held up to the light, and the colour will change to green when rotated.

Counterfeiting money is a violation of Section 240 of the Criminal Code and comes with the penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of 20,000 to 40,000 baht, Maj Gen Archayon said.

Unknowing usage of a fake bill can result in up to 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 245 of the Criminal Code. Intentional usage can incur a maximum of 115 years in jail and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht under Section 244.

