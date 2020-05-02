THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
People wanting to leave Phuket must now obtain ‘Fit to Travel’ notice

PHUKET: People wanting to leave the island to return to their home provinces must now obtain a “Fit to Travel” document, the Phuket Governor has announced.

Saturday 2 May 2020, 01:04PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana annoucned the news this morning (May 2). Photo: PR Dept

A notice announcing the new requirement to obatin a ’Fit to Travel’ permit. Image: PR Dept

The letter from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. Image: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained this morning (May 2) that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior had issued a formal letter ordering the provincial government to make sure all people leaving Phuket were issued a document confirming that they had been screened for the virus by a health official or been in self-quarantine in Phuket for at least 14 days.

Other requirements notified by Interior Minister’s office included Phuket officials notifying the destination provinces which people were returning home, providing those travelling a document to prove they are permitted to return home and list the provinces through which they must travel in order to return home, and maintain a list of all people approved to travel home and maintain a record of when they left the province.

All of these provisions were already accounted for in the Phuket provincial government’s initial project launched on Thursday, which has already seen more than 40,000 people register to return to their home provinces.

The news follows the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai being overwhelmed by people wanting to leave Phuket yesterday, forcing officials to close the bridge heading off-island within hours of it being re-opened.

People arriving at the Phuket Check Point are now to show officers their “Fit To Travel” document to prove they had been approved to leave the island.

This will speed up the process of officers granting permission for people to cross the bridge, said the announcement last night.

The document is freely available at a special website set up at: https://www.phuket.go.th/FIT-to-Travel

People who have already registered to leave the island may obtain their “Fit to Travel” by entering their 13-digit government ID card number.

The Fit to Travel document is also available at the district or local administration organisation (municipality or OrBorTor) where the person registered.

People who have been issued a Fit to Travel document are to wait for further instructions informing them of when they will be allowed to leave the island, the announcement said plainly.

When leaving the island, they are to present the document to officials at the Phuket Check Point.

Those who have yet to register can still do so online at through the website https://www.phuket.go.th/FIT-to-Travel

The direct link to the page to register is here: https://phuket.depa.cloud/inform.php

Alternatively, people can now register and receive their “Fit to Travel” document (once approved) at the following locations:

  1. Mueang District Office
  2. Wichit Municipality
  3. Kathu District Office
  4. Kathu Municipality
  5. Thalang District Office
  6. Srisoonthon Municipality

To register people must provide personal information, their destination and vehicle details.

People can register today (May 2) from midday to 8:30pm and from tomorrow (Sunday) through to next Friday (May 8) from 8:30am to 4:30pm, said the announcement last night.

People must wait for approval before presenting themselves at the Phuket Check Point to leave the island, it added.

People who register will be later advised of their travel details, the announcement explained.

Under the initial plan, officials were to allow 5,000 to leave Phuket each day, with 2,500 allowed to leave from 5am to midday in the “morning” session and 2,500 people allowed to leave from midday to 8pm in the “afternoon/evening” session.

People wanting to leave the island were urged to register as soon as possible.

Foreigners are allowed to register to leave the island. However, without a Thai ID card, it is presumed they must present themselves in person at one of the six government offices listed above in order to be issued a Fit to Travel.

When people arrive at their destinations, they are required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Dave_C | 02 May 2020 - 15:40:25 

What about flying to another province? 
The form (all in Thai)  asks for vehicle type

CaptainJack69 | 02 May 2020 - 14:48:46 

As if people weren't confused enough. Does it not occur to them that by making it simple they will make the actual exit procedure smoother, without all those people turning up 'hoping' to be allowed out? Ask for a medical, details of the car and who's in it, where they are going and what route. That's a medical, one form and their ID cards, what would be so complicated?

Kurt | 02 May 2020 - 14:03:15 

So, now the 40,000 may download a 'fit to travel'form, ( another extra paper, lovely) and find a health official for signing it. How many health officials are going to do this job to work away 40,000 thai persons from Phuket? This new thing is going to delay leaving Phuket for weeks for many Thai.

Rorri_2 | 02 May 2020 - 13:36:47 

You just have to laugh, one day 40,000 are registeted to leaving the island, next day they must get a permit to leave, government officials are so so dumb, hey Dek/Joe12/Pascale... put a spin on this, also acknowledge what the rest of us day.

 

