THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

People invited to sign books of congratulations for HM The King

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has invited people to sign books of well-wishes for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Phuket Provincial Hall. Similar books of congratulatory messages from the public are also available at local government across the island.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 06:37PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan signs a book of congratulations for HM The King at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 6). PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan signs a book of congratulations for HM The King at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 6). PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong formally opened the opportunity to sign the books of well-wishes at Phuket Provincial Hall at 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (May 6).

Present to witness the first signing were Phuket Vice Governors, officials, top-ranking police and members of the public.

“Please come to sign the books for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to show our loyalty and appreciation together,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“The books are available on the first floor of Kor Sim Bee Building at the Phuket Provincial Hall complex. The books will remain here until the end of May,” he added.

The books of congratulations will be available to the public during regular government office hours, from 8:30am to 4:30pm on government working days.

Zest Real Estate

Elsewhere across the island, books of congratulations became available at local administrative and municipality offices.

“All municipalities, Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) and the three District Offices – in Phuket Town, Kathu and Thalang – have their own books for people to sign their messages of congratulations,” explained Win Sitthichen, Director of Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Local Administration told The Phuket News.

“The books became available for people to sign from 1 pm on Saturday (May 4), in accordance with Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit’s order to all officials on May 3,” he said.

Vice Governor Thanyawat’s order followed an order issued by Ministry of the Interior Permanent Secretary Chatchai Promlert on Friday, informing the “provinces, government offices, state enterprises, district offices, and local administrative organisations, to arrange well-wishing message signing activities for His Majesty the King, at the provincial hall and suitable venues, allowing the general public to sign their messages to His Majesty from 1pm of 4th May 2019 onward.” (See story here.)

Patong Municipality, however, confirmed to The Phuket News today that their books of congratulations will be available from tomorrow onward.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

His Majesty praises ‘unity’
Brunei won’t enforce gay sex death penalty after backlash
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
HM The King grants new titles to family
His Majesty the King to grant audiences in Bangkok
Dragons and wizards fired up at Myanmar rocket festival
His Majesty the King to visit temples in Bangkok during royal land procession
His Majesty the King performs first royal function, promises prosperity
Merit-making ceremony held at Wat Phra Thong to pay respect to His Majesty the King
King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Rama X of Thailand
Royal Coronation: The Royal Regalia
Royal Coronation: The Royal Coronation Emblem, the Mark of Royalty
Royal Coronation: Sacred waters
Royal Coronation: Ancient ceremony steeped in tradition
His Majesty the King grants royal pardon to categories of convicts ahead of coronation

 

Phuket community
Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

This will soon be forgotten as they've all got their new t-shirts, hats & scarves. Just do i...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Hire a 10,000 japanese police men, as long no RTP audits or reforms are done. Just law making chang...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Well dek, I red the full article. (Thank you for your personal attention) It are orders and plans we...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

From 14 Jan until 02 May this person locked himself inside. This was a mental disordered man. For he...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Maybe sinking the poles in a bit more than 5 or so feet would stop them being pulled out of the grou...(Read More)

Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation

Wow, a very big dangerous happening has been taken care of! A matter of national security. Some peo...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Expecting Phuket Officialdom has any 'feeling' with evaporation is to much to ask. Water man...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

When this is the beginning of transforming very dirty Phuket province in a permanent clean island p...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 