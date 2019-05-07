PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has invited people to sign books of well-wishes for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Phuket Provincial Hall. Similar books of congratulatory messages from the public are also available at local government across the island.

culture

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 06:37PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan signs a book of congratulations for HM The King at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 6). PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong formally opened the opportunity to sign the books of well-wishes at Phuket Provincial Hall at 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (May 6).

Present to witness the first signing were Phuket Vice Governors, officials, top-ranking police and members of the public.

“Please come to sign the books for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to show our loyalty and appreciation together,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“The books are available on the first floor of Kor Sim Bee Building at the Phuket Provincial Hall complex. The books will remain here until the end of May,” he added.

The books of congratulations will be available to the public during regular government office hours, from 8:30am to 4:30pm on government working days.

Elsewhere across the island, books of congratulations became available at local administrative and municipality offices.

“All municipalities, Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) and the three District Offices – in Phuket Town, Kathu and Thalang – have their own books for people to sign their messages of congratulations,” explained Win Sitthichen, Director of Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Local Administration told The Phuket News.

“The books became available for people to sign from 1 pm on Saturday (May 4), in accordance with Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit’s order to all officials on May 3,” he said.

Vice Governor Thanyawat’s order followed an order issued by Ministry of the Interior Permanent Secretary Chatchai Promlert on Friday, informing the “provinces, government offices, state enterprises, district offices, and local administrative organisations, to arrange well-wishing message signing activities for His Majesty the King, at the provincial hall and suitable venues, allowing the general public to sign their messages to His Majesty from 1pm of 4th May 2019 onward.” (See story here.)

Patong Municipality, however, confirmed to The Phuket News today that their books of congratulations will be available from tomorrow onward.