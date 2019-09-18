Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers

Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers

FOOTBALL: Holders Liverpool began their defence of the Champions League trophy with a defeat at the hands of Napoli on Tuesday (September 17), while one missed spot-kick condemned Chelsea to defeat against Valencia and another came to Barcelona's rescue.


By AFP

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:52AM

Fernando Llorente makes sure of Napoli's win over Liverpool after a Dries Mertens penalty put them ahead against the reigning European champions. Photo: AFP

Fernando Llorente makes sure of Napoli's win over Liverpool after a Dries Mertens penalty put them ahead against the reigning European champions. Photo: AFP

Liverpool survived a 1-0 defeat in Naples in the group stage last season to go on and win their sixth European Cup, and this time a 2-0 reverse at the San Paolo made them the first reigning champions to lose their opening game in the competition since 1994.

Both sides had chances but the Group E clash was edging towards a goalless conclusion until a late penalty award for the hosts. Barely 10 minutes remained when Jose Callejon went down under an Andy Robertson challenge and German referee Felix Brych pointed to the spot.

Dries Mertens beat Adrian from 12 yards and substitute Fernando Llorente -- who played for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool in last season's final -- then took advantage of a rare defensive lapse by Virgil van Dijk to make it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Hat-trick hero Haaland

Liverpool must now bounce back in two weeks when they host Austrian champions Salzburg, who made a stunning return to the group stage as teenage forward Erling Braut Haaland netted a hat-trick in a 6-2 demolition of Genk.

Salzburg had fallen in the qualifying rounds in each of the last seven campaigns but finally progressed this season to the group stage for the first time since 1994-95.

Haaland, the teenage English-born Norwegian striker whose father Alf-Inge played for Manchester City, gave Salzburg a second-minute lead and netted twice more before half-time.

Aged just 19 years and 58 days, Haaland is the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick behind Wayne Rooney and Raul, according to sports statisticians Opta.

The South Korean Hwang hee-Chan and Dominik Szoboszlai also scored before the break for Salzburg, while captain Andreas Ulmer completed the rout in the second half.

Jhon Lucumi and Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta were on target for the Belgian champions.

Last season's Europa League winners Chelsea ensured it was two defeats out of two on the night for English sides as they went down 1-0 at home to Valencia.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The Spaniards scored in the 74th minute when a Dani Parejo free-kick was converted by Rodrigo Moreno. Chelsea were then given a chance to rescue a draw when Daniel Wass was penalised for handball in the box, but Ross Barkley's 87th-minute penalty hit the bar on its way over.

Ajax impress

Also in Group H, last season's semi-finalists Ajax claimed an impressive 3-0 home win over Lille with two of their newest signings among the goals.

Quincy Promes headed the Dutch champions in front and the Mexican Edson Alvarez doubled their lead early in the second half before Nicolas Tagliafico sealed the win.

After a patchy start to the season, Barcelona will be relieved to escape from their trip to Borussia Dortmund with a 0-0 draw as Lionel Messi returned from injury as a second-half substitute.

The home side will feel they should have won, but Marco Reus had a second-half penalty saved before Julian Brandt hit the bar late on.

Those two appear well placed already to progress from Group F after Inter Milan needed a stoppage-time Nicolo Barella goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against rank outsiders Slavia Prague earlier.

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka put Slavia ahead in the 63rd minute, only for Barella to level in the second minute of stoppage time after a Stefano Sensi free-kick hit the bar.

In Group G, RB Leipzig won 2-1 at Benfica with Timo Werner bagging a brace before Haris Seferovic pulled one back for the hosts.

Earlier, Memphis Depay's penalty gave Lyon a 1-1 draw at home to Zenit Saint-Petersburg after Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun had opened the scoring.

Wednesday's standout matches include Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against Juventus.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wales coach Howley returns home under betting investigation cloud
Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
Gasol claims rare NBA-World Cup double as Spain beat Argentina
'Scared' Arsenal grateful for a point at lowly Watford
Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City
Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title
All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC
France eliminate USA from Basketball World Cup in major upset
McIlroy named PGA Tour player of the year
Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win
Rubio makes history to lead Spain to World Cup semis
England, France hammer minnows, Ronaldo shines for Portugal

 

Phuket community
Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Have a look at OneOcean's 3rd World European Website. It is a Not For Profit Non-Government outf...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The vessel had never undertaken IUU Fishing as it is not a Fishing Vessel. The only thing they have...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The Phuket Maritime Circus Continues. I hope all of these anti IUU Fishing Turkeys attended the 6th ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

so there were 3 people on the motorbike (illegal) 2 people without helmets(illegal) they should also...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new mascot

Well, that's a worthwhile spend of B130k!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Retirees and spouses to be harassed on a scale comparable to a sex offender. [sighs] So is there a ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Is well on time and build concrete dividers on all roads in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Except on same webpage below the graphic in thai it says all foriegners are now not required to repo...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Nothing, illegal, unregulated with registered Uthaiwan. Vessel built in NL, 1977. Imo Nr: 7637527. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

So this is the latest ambiguous statement of nonsensical BS to come out of Immigration in the past w...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 