The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: A pedestrian walking across a central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn yesterday evening (June 8) narrowly escaped being mowed down by a car and pickup truck that had mounted the traffic island and slammed into a palm tree.

transportSafetyaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 June 2021, 10:50AM

The remains of the two vehicles in the accident yesterday evening (June 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the two vehicles in the accident yesterday evening (June 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian jumps out of the way at the last second. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian jumps out of the way at the last second. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian jumps out of the way at the last second. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian jumps out of the way at the last second. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck and the Honda Jazz ploughed into the palm tree on the central reservation. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck and the Honda Jazz ploughed into the palm tree on the central reservation. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda Jazz suffered heavy damage. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Honda Jazz suffered heavy damage. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian, shaken, but not injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian, shaken, but not injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to confirm what charges the pickup truck driver will face. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to confirm what charges the pickup truck driver will face. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the Honda Jazz escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the Honda Jazz escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes at about 5:50pm some 100 metres from the offices of Srisoonthorn Municipality.

The pickup truck, a silver-coloured Isuzu D-Max pickup registered in Phuket, had run a red light at the Darasamut Intersection near the Central shopping mall some 13 kilometres to the south, reported Lt Col Pongpipat Kamchomphu of the Thalang Police.

The pickup driver, Manorusdeen Samutbal, 37, of Mai Khao, continued at speed, weaving through traffic and overtaking other vehicles by passing on the left and the right along the bypass road and Thepkrasattri Rd, he added.

At the scene of the accident, Anchalee, Ruangrot, 37, from Phatthalung, was driving a white Honda Jazz, registered in Phatthalung. She had mounted the central reservation either after colliding with the pickup truck or while trying to avoid a collision.

The pickup truck continued past her car, narrowly missing the pedestrian, who had jumped out of the way at the last second, and slammed into a palm tree on the traffic island.

The Honda Jazz followed suit and also hit the palm tree after ploughing underneath the pickup truck, which had risen into the air from the force of the impact.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the three before transporting them to Thalang Hospital. All three had escaped serious injury.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck was seen speeding through a red light at the Darasamut Intersection before continuing along the bypass road at speed, all the way to Thepkrasattri Rd, Lt Col Pongpipat said.

The pickup continued through Koh Kaew and past the Heroines Monument, weaving dangerously through traffic at speed, he added.

Lt Col Pongpipat has yet to confirm what charges Monrusdeen, the pickup truck driver, will face.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police are urging motorists to slow down after a driver escaped serious injury in an accident on a wet section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning.

Phuket City Police were called to the scene at about 7:50am after a pickup truck slammed into a light pole on the central reservation about 80 metres north of the intersection to Phuket Rajabhat University (locally called the Wor Kor Intersection).

The driver had lost control of the pickup, which had mounted the central reservation and slammed into the pole. The pole fell across the traffic lanes, causing delays while workers removed the debris.

The driver was not reported to be seriously injured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 09 June 2021 - 16:45:43 

Kurt,Thailand needs to build many more prisons if they would put everyone behind bars you asking for.

Kurt | 09 June 2021 - 15:03:12 

That pick up driver is a dangerous traffic criminal, should send to prisom a few years, and forbidden the rest of his life to drive a car as he is a great danger for the society.

Christy Sweet | 09 June 2021 - 11:17:52 

How is the palm tree? Look for more high speed accidents as perfectly adequate roads are widened into 4 lane Formula 1 race tracks- often at the expense of decades- old trees shading neighborhoods. As with much on Phuket, all about enabling transport commercialism.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor asks ministries for help
Amber light for private, local organisations to procure vaccines
Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine
NACC hits Prayut’s brother over assets
PM says sorry for hold-ups in jabs rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elder Phuketians get 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shot, Moderna to cost B3,800 || June 8
Two Moderna shots set at B3,800
US approves first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost two decades
Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued
Drug raids net 10 suspects, firearms
AstraZeneca in Phuket, mass vaccination of elderly, people with risk medical conditions begins
Chiang Mai seeks Aug 1 reopening
Jab history made, says PM
Preliminary autopsy results suggest wealthy couple drowned
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist requirements? Man survives police chase through entire island || June 7

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued

@Foot Ask that question to those who were saved by them in the last decade. ...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

According to the AstraZeneca web site, the AZ is manufactured WITHIN Thailand by Siam Biosciences...(Read More)

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

Kurt,Thailand needs to build many more prisons if they would put everyone behind bars you asking for...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

Please Kurt,don't try to read between the lines if you do not even understand the original text....(Read More)

Phuket set for July reopening

I have received one AZ shot in Saudi Arabia. I have plane tickets and ready to spend a year's w...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

These press conferences are real good indicators when one read 'between the lines'. Not ela...(Read More)

NACC hits Prayut’s brother over assets

The pride of Thailand, 6 Generals, Senators, + a Minister-police captain with a Australian criminal ...(Read More)

Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued

NOW there are lifeguards? Where were they when Phuket was a tourist destination? TIT...(Read More)

Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

That pick up driver is a dangerous traffic criminal, should send to prisom a few years, and forbidde...(Read More)

PM says sorry for hold-ups in jabs rollout

"So sorry." Very good to hear. I suspect he didn't have to say that to his military s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 