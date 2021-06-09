Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: A pedestrian walking across a central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn yesterday evening (June 8) narrowly escaped being mowed down by a car and pickup truck that had mounted the traffic island and slammed into a palm tree.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 June 2021, 10:50AM

A pickup truck wiped out on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning (June 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the Honda Jazz escaped serious injury. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to confirm what charges the pickup truck driver will face. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck and the Honda Jazz ploughed into the palm tree on the central reservation. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The pedestrian jumps out of the way at the last second. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the two vehicles in the accident yesterday evening (June 8). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes at about 5:50pm some 100 metres from the offices of Srisoonthorn Municipality.

The pickup truck, a silver-coloured Isuzu D-Max pickup registered in Phuket, had run a red light at the Darasamut Intersection near the Central shopping mall some 13 kilometres to the south, reported Lt Col Pongpipat Kamchomphu of the Thalang Police.

The pickup driver, Manorusdeen Samutbal, 37, of Mai Khao, continued at speed, weaving through traffic and overtaking other vehicles by passing on the left and the right along the bypass road and Thepkrasattri Rd, he added.

At the scene of the accident, Anchalee, Ruangrot, 37, from Phatthalung, was driving a white Honda Jazz, registered in Phatthalung. She had mounted the central reservation either after colliding with the pickup truck or while trying to avoid a collision.

The pickup truck continued past her car, narrowly missing the pedestrian, who had jumped out of the way at the last second, and slammed into a palm tree on the traffic island.

The Honda Jazz followed suit and also hit the palm tree after ploughing underneath the pickup truck, which had risen into the air from the force of the impact.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the three before transporting them to Thalang Hospital. All three had escaped serious injury.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck was seen speeding through a red light at the Darasamut Intersection before continuing along the bypass road at speed, all the way to Thepkrasattri Rd, Lt Col Pongpipat said.

The pickup continued through Koh Kaew and past the Heroines Monument, weaving dangerously through traffic at speed, he added.

Lt Col Pongpipat has yet to confirm what charges Monrusdeen, the pickup truck driver, will face.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police are urging motorists to slow down after a driver escaped serious injury in an accident on a wet section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada this morning.

Phuket City Police were called to the scene at about 7:50am after a pickup truck slammed into a light pole on the central reservation about 80 metres north of the intersection to Phuket Rajabhat University (locally called the Wor Kor Intersection).

The driver had lost control of the pickup, which had mounted the central reservation and slammed into the pole. The pole fell across the traffic lanes, causing delays while workers removed the debris.

The driver was not reported to be seriously injured.