PEC reminds people to return home to vote in municipal elections

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has issued a notice “reminding” Phuket non-natives to go back to their hometowns to vote in the upcoming for municipal elections to be held nationwide on March 28 – as there will be no advance or distance voting held.

politics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 04:17PM

Image: PEC

Image: PEC

Image: PEC

Image: PEC

Image: PEC

Image: PEC

Those unable to vote must submit a form to their home District Office explaining their reason for being unable to vote. The form must be submitted within seven days before the election day (Mar 21-27) or within seven days after the election (Mar 29-Apr 4), the PEC explained.

In accordance with election law, explained the PEC, those who do not submit a written explanation for not voting will be for two years not to entitled to:

1) Register as a candidate for election as an MP, senator, Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO, or OrBorJor)  President or Councillor

2) Register as a candidate for election as a community leader (Phu Yai Ban and Kamnan)

3) Sign a petition calling for the removal of a local administration president or council member

MGID

4) Hold the position of an administrative official

5) Hold the position of deputy chief, secretary, assistant to a secretary or advisor of a local government chief

6) Hold the position of secretary, assistant for secretary of the local government council president.

Of note, there are no other penalties – including fines – that can be enforced by law for not voting.

