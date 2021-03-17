Those unable to vote must submit a form to their home District Office explaining their reason for being unable to vote. The form must be submitted within seven days before the election day (Mar 21-27) or within seven days after the election (Mar 29-Apr 4), the PEC explained.
In accordance with election law, explained the PEC, those who do not submit a written explanation for not voting will be for two years not to entitled to:
1) Register as a candidate for election as an MP, senator, Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO, or OrBorJor) President or Councillor
2) Register as a candidate for election as a community leader (Phu Yai Ban and Kamnan)
3) Sign a petition calling for the removal of a local administration president or council member
4) Hold the position of an administrative official
5) Hold the position of deputy chief, secretary, assistant to a secretary or advisor of a local government chief
6) Hold the position of secretary, assistant for secretary of the local government council president.
Of note, there are no other penalties – including fines – that can be enforced by law for not voting.
Be the first to comment.