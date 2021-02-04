PCG take on Vagabonds in Phuket Sports Code Challenge

CRICKET / RUGBY: A titanic clash of sports is scheduled for this Saturday (Feb 6) at the ACG in Thalang, when a selection of Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond’s rugby players will face each other, first in a game of cricket, then later in touch rugby, with proceeds raised by the players going to the Asia Center Foundation (ACF).

CricketRugby

By Neil Quail

Thursday 4 February 2021, 10:53AM

The day’s action starts at 2pm with a T20 (20-over) cricket match that includes a few rule variations, such as batting in pairs for four overs, and teams penalised runs rather than losing wickets to ensure everyone has an opportunity to contribute.

Following a break while the pitch is prepared, teams will then gather to compete in a touch rugby match at 5pm, with standard touch rugby rules being observed.

This is not the first time such a challenge has graced the ACG sports grounds. Almost six years ago, a similar sports event took place with bragging rights going to the Vagabonds, mostly due to the fact that the rugby side also featured a number of core Phuket cricketers.

Times and situations have changed, however, as several players from both codes have departed these provincial shores, meaning that there are no players that have a conflict of interest on this occasion. Although, many on both sides admit to playing both sports, qualify this by quickly adding, ‘not in some time’.

On paper it would seem a straightforward outcome, with PCG cricketers expected to win the cricket match and Vagabonds forecast to win the rugby match. But with both teams typically fielding players that have experience in both codes, the result is never a foregone conclusion.

Participants in the challenge will represent various nationalities, including Thailand, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, England, Wales, Ireland, and New Zealand, while the event is being arranged to raise much needed funds for the ACF.

Expectations are for a fun, but competitive day out at the ACG, with the ground’s Tipsy Cow open to serve a range of great food and refreshments from noon onwards.

Information on donations for the ACF can be obtained through the ACG’s Facebook page.

ACG Feb 6 Sports Code Challenge schedule:

2pm: T20 cricket match: PCG v Vagabonds RFC

4pm: Break/refreshments

5pm: Touch Rugby match: Vagabonds RFC v PCG

6:30pm: Awards & Presentations