BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PCG take on Vagabonds in Phuket Sports Code Challenge

PCG take on Vagabonds in Phuket Sports Code Challenge

CRICKET / RUGBY: A titanic clash of sports is scheduled for this Saturday (Feb 6) at the ACG in Thalang, when a selection of Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond’s rugby players will face each other, first in a game of cricket, then later in touch rugby, with proceeds raised by the players going to the Asia Center Foundation (ACF).

CricketRugby
By Neil Quail

Thursday 4 February 2021, 10:53AM

Action from the last time Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond rugby players met. Photo: Neil Quail.

Action from the last time Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond rugby players met. Photo: Neil Quail.

Action from the last time Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond rugby players met. Photo: Neil Quail.

Action from the last time Phuket’s cricketers and Vagabond rugby players met. Photo: Neil Quail.

Photo: Neil Quail.

Photo: Neil Quail.

« »

The day’s action starts at 2pm with a T20 (20-over) cricket match that includes a few rule variations, such as batting in pairs for four overs, and teams penalised runs rather than losing wickets to ensure everyone has an opportunity to contribute.

Following a break while the pitch is prepared, teams will then gather to compete in a touch rugby match at 5pm, with standard touch rugby rules being observed.

This is not the first time such a challenge has graced the ACG sports grounds. Almost six years ago, a similar sports event took place with bragging rights going to the Vagabonds, mostly due to the fact that the rugby side also featured a number of core Phuket cricketers.

Times and situations have changed, however, as several players from both codes have departed these provincial shores, meaning that there are no players that have a conflict of interest on this occasion. Although, many on both sides admit to playing both sports, qualify this by quickly adding, ‘not in some time’.

On paper it would seem a straightforward outcome, with PCG cricketers expected to win the cricket match and Vagabonds forecast to win the rugby match. But with both teams typically fielding players that have experience in both codes, the result is never a foregone conclusion.

Participants in the challenge will represent various nationalities, including Thailand, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, England, Wales, Ireland, and New Zealand, while the event is being arranged to raise much needed funds for the ACF.

Expectations are for a fun, but competitive day out at the ACG, with the ground’s Tipsy Cow open to serve a range of great food and refreshments from noon onwards.

Information on donations for the ACF can be obtained through the ACG’s Facebook page.

ACG Feb 6 Sports Code Challenge schedule:

2pm: T20 cricket match: PCG v Vagabonds RFC

4pm: Break/refreshments

5pm: Touch Rugby match: Vagabonds RFC v PCG

6:30pm: Awards & Presentations

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Brighton deal huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
MotoGP schedule put back by a year
Man Utd hit Southampton for nine, Arsenal lose at Wolves
‘2 Man Scramble’ at the Blue Canyon
Penguins seal series against Cows
Liverpool scramble to boost defensive options on transfer deadline day
Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals
Sports tournaments, beauty contests allowed
All eyes on Dechapol, Sapsiree again
New Day Dawns For Phuket Cricket
Touch rugby returns to Phuket
Man City threaten to turn Premier League race into procession
Pornpawee fells another giant
Phuket Wonderboy looks to make ONE noise
Man Utd title hopes hit as Chelsea’s Tuchel era starts with stalemate

 

Phuket community
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI

A good lesson to learn for foreigners. 1: Land Registration Offices are very 'inaccurate'. 2...(Read More)

PM approves B40bn in aid

This it’s not a aid, this working people have paid in to this Social Security for many many years....(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

It is funny Thai Authorities/Courts are so silent about the involvement of Karon-Kata Municipality t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Yes the lifeguards are there to act as baby sitters, that way the parents can sit on the beach and l...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Phuket has unique opportunity to become Covid-19 'prove', due to entrance control Sarasin Br...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

I didn't read in this article about the international airlines that have to bring tourists. As l...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

This guy is trying to blame the court for hurting the real estate business in Phuket? What about sha...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

In fact, most vaccines don't fully protect against infection, even if they can block symptoms fr...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Another good example why someone should never ever invest in property in LOS....(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Nice Idea, but what about people who do not want to be vaccinated, or who cannot because of medical ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 