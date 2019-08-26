Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PCG: Morgan ton prevents Pakistan Academy Double

PCG: Morgan ton prevents Pakistan Academy Double

CRICKET: After a narrow 3-wicket victory over the Phuket Misfits on Saturday (August 17), the touring Pakistan Academy side based in Hat Yai succumbed to a devastating unbeaten century from Patong’s Craig Morgan on Sunday (August 18) at the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:57AM

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

Patong Penguins player Craig Morgan made an incredible 128 not out off just 73 balls.. Photo: Michael Way

« »

Written by Michael Flowers

 

It was the first win for a Phuket cricket side over the skillful tourists after the PCG Members badly underestimated them in June and the Phuket Misfits failed to pick up the final few Academy wickets on Saturday (August 17).

 

After winning the toss and electing to bat first in the 25 Over Match, Patong struggled against the swinging new ball losing their first three wickets within just 15 balls.

 

The talented left-hander Morgan batting at #4 suddenly found himself out in the middle with 13-year old Patong debutant Eddie Chataway in the 3rd Over. The young pair, with a combined age considerably lower than many individuals in the team, dragged Patong out of the mire lifting them from 8-3 to 69-4. Chataway (10) was eventually run out in the 12th over, a most important contribution as Morgan began to plunder the Academy bowling at the other end as the ball slowly lost its shine.

 

Following Chataway’s departure, Patong’s final six batsmen managed to score just 22 runs between them. They did however successfully rotate the strike to Morgan who amassed an incredible 128 runs which included 10 fours and 8 sixes. It was Morgan’s first century on the ground but came as no surprise to local onlookers as the golden boy of Athena Siam Co. Ltd., (official sponsor of the Phuket Cricket Group) continued his outrageously dominant form at the ground.

 

Patong’s total of 196/9 from the 25 Overs was 40-50 runs in excess of what Patong considered a par score and proved too much for the tourists as they were always chasing the game losing wickets with frequency.

 

The Pakistani side showed a lot of grit in the end however with Faheem scoring a resilient, unbeaten half-century to lift the Academy to 170/9 after 25 Overs.

 

QSI International School Phuket

Despite the 26-run defeat, the tourists will no doubt leave Phuket feeling they still hold the upper-hand over Phuket’s local sides.

 

On the previous day, the Misfits won the toss and posted a mediocre total of 141 All Out in a T30 clash with the Academy.

 

Their eventual total looked an unlikely one when Misfits captain Mudasir Rehman (0) mistimed a pull-shot to square-leg to leave his team floundering at 52-7.

 

The experienced #4 Stuart Hamilton (69) had withstood the early onslaught and in combination with Maliq Iqbal (28) lifted the Misfits to the 141 total (which incidentally included 5 ducks) with an intelligent mix of attack and defense.

 

The Misfits then managed to get themselves right into the thick of the game taking regular wickets to have the Academy at 91-7. Asif Butt (39*) and Sadam (28*) however kept their composure as they guided the tourists to what was eventually a fairly comfortable 3-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

 

The Pakistan Academy players all seemed to enjoy the weekend and have expressed interest in joining an upcoming Phuket league with further discussion and planning in the weeks and months to come.

 

For general information regarding Phuket Cricket, connect to Phuket Cricket on Facebook or contact jbriggs11689@gmail.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fried chicken and chocolate bars fuel Stokes's Ashes fireworks
Aguero reaches 400 goals in City stroll, Newcastle stun Spurs
McGregor sorry for 'unacceptable' pub attack
Australia learn lessons from USA hoops defeat
Thais, Koreans face off for pool top spot
Thais put Kiwis to sword, reach round 2
US women footballers' equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Phuket golf prodigy returns with titles
Blacklash: All Blacks whip Wallabies to send out World Cup message
All Blacks skipper 'prickly' on eve of crunch Wallabies Test
Adrian the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Super Cup
Judgement day for Real Madrid as Zidane's second coming begins
Weightlifting doping scandal snarls Thai Olympic medal machine
Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons
Thai Albon given chance to secure Red Bull drive permanently

 

Phuket community
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

Released near Bang Pae Waterfall, that is a National Park area with rangers were visitors have to pa...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

It is about a steak knife, not about just a fruit knife or 'burger' knife, guys....(Read More)

DMCR holds merit-making funeral ceremony for late dugongs

Then all repaired to a nearby restaurant for a delicious seafood dinner....(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

Your initial reporting on this story were completely ridiculous. Many other outlets reported the sam...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 