Start From: Friday 6 July 2018, 05:00PM to Friday 6 July 2018, 08:00PM

Phuket Business Sundowners (PBS) is a relaxed and informal networking meeting held every month. A small entry fee, THB 500 per person, that includes the first 3 drinks and a light buffet. Make sure to bring lots of business cards, as getting to know each other is what PBS is all about. The Jul 06, 2018 meeting will be held at Hole In One Bar, Kathu. Please let us know you are coming in a private message on FB. facebook.com/events/223535738256844/