BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PayPal use extended until end of year

PayPal use extended until end of year

PHUKET: PayPal account holders in Thailand have been given an extension to continue using their accounts to make money transfers until the end of the year, Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Sirithida Phanomwan Na Ayudhya has announced.

economics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 12:51PM

The notice issued on the Bank of Thailand official Facebook page last night (Mar 4). Image: BoT

The notice issued on the Bank of Thailand official Facebook page last night (Mar 4). Image: BoT

The extension was announced through a statement issued on the Bank of Thailand website yesterday (Mar 4) and announced through the Bank of Thailand office Facebook page last night.

Previously, individual PayPal account holders in Thailand had only until Monday (Mar 7) before their accounts would have been rendered unusable for making financial transactions. The accounts of freelancers, small-scale entrepreneurs and casual online sellers were to have “limited functionality” only.

The move to freeze local individual accounts was expected to greatly affect a huge number of people in the country who had turned to the online service for receiving payments for home-based work commenced as a way of stabilising household incomes due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Finance and Bank of Thailand have extended the time required for the company to transfer services to Thai customers abroad under PayPal Thailand to the end of 2022, allowing Thai customers who already have a PayPal account to be able to continue using it,” Ms Sirithida said in the statement issued yesterday.

The move to provide the extension followed joint discussions this week between the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and PayPal Thailand, Ms Sirithida explained.

“The extension is to help small entrepreneurs who would have been affected by the fact that PayPal would temporarily suspend its services from March 7, 2022 until the service system can be improved to comply with the Thai legal framework,” she said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“All parties agreed to help alleviate the impact on the aforementioned small entrepreneurs and therefore consider extending the period temporarily,” she added.

PayPal has been attempting for months to roll out a phased relaunch in Thailand but last year explained that it had encountered delays in complying with local laws and regulations, namely having individual account holders confirm and verify their identities in order to comply with AMLO requirements.

Following the meeting this week, Ms Sirithida noted, “At present, the service can still be used continuously. The company has been ordered to expedite the development of the system to have a process of identifying and verifying the identity of the customer (Know Your Customer: KYC) to comply with the law to be completed within the said time frame.

“This includes setting up a guideline to help and take care of customers who have been affected by the company’s policy change in the past as well as providing convenient and sufficient channels for customers to inquire about problems or doubts relating to the provision of services, of which the BoT will closely monitor the company’s operations in such matters,” she said.

“It is important to ensure that payment business operators comply with relevant laws and regulations. This is to ensure the efficiency and security of payment services and user protection as an alternative to service users and to promote competition and increase service efficiency for customers. This will result in the payment service being able to support doing business for Thai entrepreneurs to their full potential,” Ms Sirithida added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Busy days for Phuket airport in March
Cycling race to be held in Rawai
Positive sentiment predicted for Songkran fest
Phuket readies for another Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival, this time at Kata Beach
Phuket marks 658 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Big push for Heroines Festival
Two million elderly not vaxxed as Songkran looms
UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ukraine humanitarian crisis
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diver revived after 1-hour of CPR & airlifted to Phuket || March 4
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket
‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists
Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub
Europe’s largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
Man rescued after Phuket bridge jump
Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Russian Embassador was on Phuket last week. Perhaps he asked Governors/Officials to support Russians...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

How times have changed. I remember when any Russian tourist here had a supply of American $ cash bec...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

After Court ruling the RTP must have a real 'hang over'. Financial claims will come doen on ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What is the use of talking about number of russian tourists and their spending (just wrt finger work...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

A woman with friends on night tour is falling overboard while open air peeying and whole country is ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

One has to feel for families caught up in this mess, many will probably have seen this coming and bu...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What a load of crap Fascinated! Only a retiree with a regular pension can talk [edited] like this....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

So poor russians touristes ,maybe needto ask Poutine to pay for them ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Boat, night, river, no life jacket... was there drinking? Accidents do happen. ...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

There never was a zero dollar scheme. It was all dreamed up by jealous westerners...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 