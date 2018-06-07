GOLF: Fresh from winning an Asian Development Tour title, Pavit Tangkamolprasert aims for a bigger prize at this week’s Thailand Open.

GolfBangkok Post

Thursday 7 June 2018, 04:30PM

Pavit Tangkamolprasert plays a shot at the Betagro Championship last month. Photo: Paul Lakatos / AFP

The 29-year-old Thai claimed a record sixth ADT win at the Betagro Championship in Nakhon Pathom two weeks ago.

Prior to the success, Pavit rested for four weeks to recover from a wrist injury.

“The win is very special because I just returned from a wrist injury and it was my first tournament in four weeks,” Pavit said yesterday (June 6) ahead of the Thailand Open which tees off today (June 7) at the Thai Country Club.

“I feel very confident at the moment. When I was injured, I didn’t touch my golf clubs for four weeks. That’s the first time that I didn’t touch my clubs at all. I felt fresh in my mind and I took the time to work out more.

“I really wanted to play golf so badly and I gave it my all at the ADT event. I didn’t expect to win. Luckily I shot a 62 in the third round and that obviously helped a lot.

“This week, I feel really good. It will be a tough week but I’m a long hitter so I have an advantage here. I’m very happy to play in the Thailand Open because I didn’t play here last week. It is always nice to play at home, people are cheering for you so it is a very special week.”

Rattanon will be trying to become only the second local player to win multiple Thailand Open titles after Boonchu Ruangkit who lifted the trophy in 1992 and 2004.

“It feels good to be back here. I want to try and win again,” Rattanon said.

The other Thais in this week’s field include defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, Prom Meesawat, Jazz Janewattananond, Danthai Boonma and Poom Saksansin.

Joining them in the US$300,000 (B9.57 million) Asian Tour event are India’s Rahil Gangjee, who is the highest-ranked player in third place on the money list, Australia’s Scott Hend, and newly-crowned Asian Tour champion John Catlin of the US.

Hend, the 2016 Asian Tour No.1, is slowly returning to form after a bulging disc in his back kept him out of the game for five weeks starting from the middle of March.

The nine-time Asian Tour winner, who finished tied 14th at the Italian Open last Sunday (June 3), will feel at home at the Thai Country Club, a venue where he regularly practises when he is in Asia.

“My back is starting to feel better. I’m starting to feel the golf club a bit better. It is just a matter of getting some confidence. It is always difficult for anybody from any sport to have an injury and not play for a long time. It is a slow process,” he said.

