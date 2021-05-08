The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patty stretches her lead at Honda LPGA

Patty stretches her lead at Honda LPGA

GOLF: Rising Thai star Patty Tavatanakit finished with a three shot lead after the second round of The Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 tournament yesterday (May 7) after pulling away from fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul on the final two holes to finish with an eight-under par 64.

Golf
By Press Release

Saturday 8 May 2021, 08:37AM

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand weighs up a putt. Photo: LPGA

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand weighs up a putt. Photo: LPGA

Patty finished with a bogey-free round that included six birdies and she topped it off with an eagle on the 18th to be in contention to be the first Thai player to win the tournament.

“I’m happy with the result,” Patty said after her blistering round. “I didn’t play well early and I need to improve some things, but I’m happy with the result,” she told the Thai media.

Conditions were hot and steamy at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course and Patty was seen using a small hand-held fan to cool down during her round. But while she may have felt the heat, her game was red hot and she rarely strayed off the fairways and kept her cool while putting.

Atthaya was neck and neck with Patty until the final two holes and finished her round three strokes back with a 67 for an overall total of 13-under-par. The 18-year-old showed remarkable composure during her round and played very few loose shots.

Atthaya had four birdies and one eagle in her second round, but a bogey on the 17th cost her a share of the lead going into the final hole, which her rival eagled.

“I didn’t start the day well, but came back and kept the momentum going,” said Atthaya.

“After the 6th hole, I started to get good results. The short game is important in this tournament, so tomorrow I will try to make better putts. Today it’s been a hot day again in Thailand, but I hit the ball really well. You have to be patient and stay hydrated out there. I think I hit the ball pretty good. I tried to give myself a lot of chances to make birdie. I think on the back nine I had a lot of chances to make birdie, but I made some on some holes and missed some on others.”

One shot back in third place with an overall score of 12-under was Germany’s Caroline Masson.

Three players were tied in third position after carding 11-under rounds - Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Three time winner and defending champion Amy Yang of South Korea finished her second round with a seven-under par 65 to be tied in seventh place with fellow South Korean Hee Young Park and was happy to make up ground on the leaders after her disappointing first round 69.

Thai Residential

“Today I could focus on my swing better on the back nine. My putting is getting better,” Yang said after her second round. “I tried to keep a lot of things simple. I was hitting the ball really solid. I’m feeling really good about my game right now.”

Like leader Patty, fourth-placed Lopez had a blistering second round of 64 – the two players carded the lowest rounds of the day – with both players finishing the second round at eight-under par. Lopez said aggression was the key to her low score.

“I told my caddie, ‘hey, there’s a birdie in every single hole out there’. So we just have to be aggressive, and the greens are pretty soft. I got a good round in,” she said. “I love Asia, I love competing here. I think mentally I’m in a more peaceful world.”

Former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn finished tied in 7th place after a round of three-under to be -10 overall, but a bogey on the difficult 18th pushed her down the ladder from the equal 4th place she’s been before when she finished the 17th.

Ariya’s round of 69 included three birdies, four strokes more than her first round.

Ariya’s sister Moriya finished with a 70 – the same score as her first round – and finished down the leaderboard tied in 28th place.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 gathers 72 top female golf pros from around the world, competing for a prize purse valued at US $1.6 million (B50mn), and Honda Accord Hybrid, HYBRID TECH variant valued at B1,799,000 for hole in one prize. The tournament held at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, from 6-9 May 2021.

This year the tournament is being staged behind closed doors with no tickets sold and with no spectators allowed. The event is taking place with full adherence to internationally recognized COVID-19 protocols and in compliance with strict standard operating procedures, set out by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) with the support and guidance of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

For more and updated information about Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, please visit www.hondalpgathailand.com and www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand. During 4 days of competition from 6-9 May, 2021, the tournament will be broadcast live via PPTV HD 36 Channel or www.pptvhd36.com or PPTVHD36 Application.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patty, Atthaya go low on sizzling day
Manchester United and Villarreal in Europa League final
How many chances will Red Bull get?
Chelsea set up all-English Champions League final
Mahrez double takes Man City to first Champions League final
Absent duo dropped from national team
Upbeat Patty ready for home challenge
Man Utd fans’ anti-Glazer protest forces postponement of Liverpool clash
Hamilton untouchable in Portuguese Grand Prix
Bottas pips Hamilton for pole after Verstappen penalty
Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy
Penguins perish after Fonseka flyer
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup
Werner tightens Chelsea’s grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

 

Phuket community
No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

Quarantine instead, of course! That brings in more money for local Q-hotels and a flow off for Gove...(Read More)

China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps BRI deal

AU needs the Communist Chinese Dictatorship's Belt & Road Idiocy like it needs a hole in the...(Read More)

China’s rocket out of control but risk of damage low, say experts

Shoot it down ! While they're at it, may as well overshoot the runway & drop one on Beijing...(Read More)

No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

Hahahaha- one just can't make this stuff up. Its almost as if they are trying to blackmail centr...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

I'm curious why lunatic comments from 'DavidUSA' are being allowed on this platform. Doe...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

IMO all the registration in home province requirements are about suppressing ballots in national ele...(Read More)

Foreigners to get ‘equal access’

Kurt, Societies near the equator, esp. near fish stocks where food is abundant year round have real...(Read More)

PM eyes huge vaccine stockpile

So, er someone [italics] is making it difficult for private health care entities to buy alternative...(Read More)

July 1 is still on: Phuket Governor

That GEMMSST policy explainer certainly gave me a laugh- "Develop Phuket in the fields of ... ...(Read More)

No rapid tests for Phuket arrivals from May 15, quarantine instead

Good somebody read up on how unreliable the tests actually are but again, another week wasted on hal...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand

 