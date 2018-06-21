FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists

CHONBURI: A hot-tempered vendor of crocodile leather goods at a beach in Pattaya was seen on video threatening to shoot Chinese tourists for refusing to pay for a wallet after agreeing to a bargained price.

Thursday 21 June 2018, 09:00AM

Somchai Kraipan, 43, a vendor of crocodile leather wallets and belts in Pattaya, gives a ‘wai’ of apology to society for the abusive remarks he made to Chinese tourists and their guide over their refusal to buy a wallet after agreeing on a price. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattapapong

The video was posted on social media and Somchai Kraipan, 43, was forced to face the music for his overt threat.

He was detained and taken to Bang Lamung Police Station on Tuesday night (June 19) for questioning.

The video clip was recorded at Na Kluea Beach in Bang Lamung district, in the Pattaya area, on Tuesday morning and uploaded on Facebook at 11:30am by user Wicha Tham.

It was a recording of a short conversation between a tour guide and the vendor.

The vendor was heard asking the guide to pay 200 yuan (about B1,000) for a crocodile leather wallet a member of the Chinese tour group wanted to buy. The guide refused, and asked why he had to pay.

The vendor said the tourist had already bargained the price and was waiting for the guide to pay it.

The Chinese-speaking guide then asked the tourist about the matter.

The vendor became upset and vented his frustration at the group. He threatened to get a gun and shoot them for being “kuan teen”, a rude word roughly translated as stirring the temper. The guide and his group immediately left the beach.

The guide later asked Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan to solve the problem, saying it had tarnished Pattaya’s image as a tourist attraction.

Lt Col Piyapong Ensarn, an inspector with the Pattaya tourist police, said yesterday (June 20) that Maj Gen Surachet had ordered police to track down the vendor.

They quickly did just that.

Somchai refused to talk to the media about the case, but admitted he was at fault. He apologised for what he had done. He also appealed to the tour guide to understand that he and many other vendors lived hand to mouth. His profits barely covered his family’s daily living expenses.

Police fined him B5,000 and warned him not to do anything like it again as his actions had sullied Pattaya’s image and affected the country.

Read original story here.

 

 

Rorri_2 | 24 June 2018 - 04:32:17 

"Simple contract matter" you're assuming there was, in fact, a "contract", a very dangerous assumption, considering one is Chinese, and the vendor Thai, just how much language did they understand between each other. The vendors reaction is far too severe, but with your attitude, to defend all things Thai, I understand your comment.

MartinK | 24 June 2018 - 00:33:47 

Really? So negotiating a price is the same as committing to a purchase? People are killed for changing their mind? That is news.

Jor12 | 23 June 2018 - 13:09:52 

Simple contract matter. There was an offer and an acceptance, the other party not keeping his part of the contract. Happens every day anywhere in the world. Sometimes people are actually killed over it. It\'s lucky they were only threatened.

MartinK | 22 June 2018 - 02:07:38 

re:  "Mr.Trump/Netanjahu in jail" Perhaps they should. I can't recall anywhere else in the world where potential customers are threatened as a sales tactic. Perhaps sales training the "Thai" way should be on offer

DeKaaskopp | 21 June 2018 - 17:28:16 

"Crocodile leather is international forbidden"More nonsense from the class clown.As long as  leather comes from a breeding farm it's not forbidden.International Companies like "Prada,Gucci etc."using it. And given prison time to someone only for saying he would get a gun and shoot them? Would someone put Mr.Trump/Netanjahu in jail for threatening other countries to bombard ...

Kurt | 21 June 2018 - 14:56:22 

In Singapore this moron would be suspended for life to have a market job again, after his prison time.
The whole affair shows that thai government not see/understand the impact on tourisme. Tourists? Just their money, further nothing. As we see over and over. Crocodile leather is international forbidden. Hello Thailand.

Xonax | 21 June 2018 - 10:33:10 

Death treaths comes chesp in Thailand.

