Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

BANGKOK: Two traffic officers and one tourist police officer who appeared in a video clip posted online while delivering a VVIP service to a Chinese woman have been identified and are facing a probe.

immigrationChinesepolicecrimecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 January 2023, 09:02AM

A picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong shows a police motorcycle escort at Suvarnabhumi airport. Image: via Bangkok Post

A picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong shows a police motorcycle escort at Suvarnabhumi airport. Image: via Bangkok Post

A picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong show two police officers loading the visitor’s luggage into a car. Image: via Bangkok Post

A picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong show two police officers loading the visitor’s luggage into a car. Image: via Bangkok Post

« »

The service included an immigration clearance shortcut at the airport and a traffic-dodging police escort all the way to her hotel in Pattaya. The woman posted the clip to a Chinese social media platform, reports the Bangkok Post.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas labelled the incident a disgrace to the force, said Pol Maj Gen Atchayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police (RTP), on Sunday (Jan 22).

The three officers have been transferred to the Command Centre of the RTP pending an investigation, he said.

The investigation is being carried out to prove whether their use of the police vehicles, as shown in the video clip, led to personal gains and if there was anyone else involved.

The chief and deputy chief of the officers’ division, and their supervisors, will also be investigated, he said.

Bypassing immigration clearance at the airport is unlawful while official escorts are provided to only very important persons, politicians and state guests, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Apichat Suriboonya, spokesman for the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB), meanwhile, said the tourist police officer in the video clip was Pol Capt Somphon Phinyosamoson, a deputy police inspector attached to Sub-Division 3 of Tourist Police Division 1 and working at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The incident took place on Thursday (Jan 19) at about 10pm, after Hong Kong Airlines Flight HX671 landed, said Pol Maj Gen Apichat.

The Chinese tourist in the clip was also identified by name in the investigation but her identity will not be disclosed, he said, adding the woman travelled along with her mother.

Pol Capt Somphon is facing not only an investigation for the current incident but also a probe into his past performance in the role, said Pol Maj Gen Apichat.

He said initial findings show that the officer escorted the car using his personal motorbike. However, he said this case is a disgrace to both the TPD and the RTP as a whole.

In the clip posted on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform, the woman claimed she paid B7,000 for a car motorcade that she and her mother rode in and B6,000 for a motorcycle escort.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BoT expected to raise rates amid higher tourism growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant delivery to Phuket meant to meet tourist demand, Drug mule caught at airport || January 23
Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success
11 burned to death in Korat van crash
Suspicions raised over ‘Marco Polo’ incident
Admin officials lead drug arrests
German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail
More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return
Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?
Phuket can accommodate Chinese tour groups, says tourism chief
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM
Phuket ushers in the Year of the Rabbit
Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport
Chinese New Year influx, tour groups set to resume
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Labour shortage continues, State computers, No concerns over Zero-Dollar Tours || January 20

 

Phuket community
11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Again, article incorrectly states that "the van crashed into the median ditch..." and that...(Read More)

Thanakorn visits Phuket, hails policy success

Oh goodness. This sounds like something the N. Korean PR chief would come up with as scripted by Kim...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

Yeah Kurt, we all know that Thai's in your opinion are all unqualified and uneducated . Just goo...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

@Pooliekev Agree 100% ! The biased troll shows again his ignorance. Some people on here do real...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

Good lord Capricorn, why are you even living here? Are you stuck here? No family back home that will...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

Anything else, Kurt? ...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

Punters move to a tourist destination and then complain about tourism. Maybe you missed the part wh...(Read More)

German tourist jumps from cliff on mountain trail

It would be very interesting to learn what was in the heads of park officials to return to head offi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Does Phuket need 14mn tourists?

For years it almost never rained in the winter and Phuket got away with tons of untreated sewage. Th...(Read More)

More jumbos on way to Elephant camp as Chinese tourists return

This is not a simple issue. If elephants had no "tourist value" then they would have no va...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 