The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pattaya official thinks garbage figures are rubbish

PATTAYA: Officials in Pattaya have called in the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to conduct an assessment of how much garbage accumulates in the resort city each day, after disputing figures supplied by a private firm.

environment,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 April 2018, 09:32AM

Workers constantly rake the beach and take away ton of trash, most of it not generated locally but washed ashore. Photo: Screengrab YouTube / Cheap Charlie Chronicles
Workers constantly rake the beach and take away ton of trash, most of it not generated locally but washed ashore. Photo: Screengrab YouTube / Cheap Charlie Chronicles

The data, provided by the waste management firm, says the city generates 450 tons of garbage a day.

That total means the amount of waste had increased by 10% on last year.

“We don’t know whether this is actually the fact,” Pattaya Council president Anan Angkhanawisan said yesterday (Apr 25) after petitioning Maj Gen Phop-anan Lueangphanuwat, who helps the NCPO keep order in Pattaya, for help in verifying the figures.

Pattaya spends more than B300 million on waste removal and disposal per year. On average it pays B1,600 for each ton of garbage.

“Huge damage can occur to state coffers if garbage records are false,” Mr Anan said.

At present, one person is responsible for recording the daily amount of garbage collected. That person is employed by a private waste management firm, he said.

Mr Anan said the employee had assured him the garbage company uses a computerised system to record the amount of daily garbage being loaded onto garbage trucks.

He said the employee also told him the information was secure and the firm has measures in place to prevent tampering with the information. Additionally, Mr Anan was told that city authorities were free to conduct their own checks.

However, Mr Anan was still not convinced. He said what worried him most was how the garbage was weighed.

What happens if water is not removed from soaked garbage before weighing, he added. This is an important issue because it involves budget spending and a detailed waste management plan in Pattaya, according to Mr Anan.

To clear up his doubts, he asked Maj Gen Phop-anan, who is also deputy Pattaya Council president, to send in military officials, thetsakit city inspectors and legal experts to observe the weighing.

The inspection, scheduled to start next Wednesday (May 3), will last a week to determine the average daily amount of garbage.

If the figures turn out to be less than those already provided, Pattaya officials will use the new information for budget spending plans, Mr Anan said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 26 April 2018 - 10:20:03

Are the Pattaya office tiger Officials paralyzed?
Why they not themselves daily double check on weighting?
Why, for what is a Pattaya City job, they need military and 'legal experts'?
Can't they do their own work? One would laugh about it if not realizing how far away still is Smart 4.0 in Pattaya City.
Keep up your own pants, guys!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

It's not even a consideration, best leave your tourist dollars on the tarmac and depart swiftly if you think authorities give a hoot about tourist...(Read More)

Police wait to question driver involved in Phuket accident

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul say“I have not yet decided whether to press any charges against this man as I do not have enough information"A can ...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

A team of Sakoo Police officers (5 in photo) to investigate 3 scratched cars that were probably illegally parked anyway? What a shameful waste of reso...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal

Canals sediment is not black water pollution. It's the pollution Phuket Authorities not know to handle, at EVERY beach! Removing sludge ( not sed...(Read More)

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

Unfortunately Tourist safety is not available in Thailand....(Read More)

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

What a terrible tragedy, and the author of this letter is of course quite correct. Not only did he pay entry fees he also paid tourist room tax at his...(Read More)

Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says

These creatures used to visit the area regularly. It's only because of the kind of ignorance demonstrated by these people and inherent in society ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

If you're speeding recklessly, then you're at fault. Too many drivers have no visible consciousness in this regard. The system does not provid...(Read More)

Pattaya official thinks garbage figures are rubbish

Are the Pattaya office tiger Officials paralyzed? Why they not themselves daily double check on weighting? Why, for what is a Pattaya City job, they...(Read More)

Thai Navy commander in Phuket as air fighters, weapons firing mark exercise

It's now a helicopter carrier, built in Spain, commissioned in 1997. Just carry 6 helicopters only. No functioning anti-aircraft defense system. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.