CHON BURI: Pattaya is likely to experience water shortages next year as levels in five major reservoirs in Chon Buri have dropped sharply to only around 32% of capacity.

natural-resourcestourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 31 October 2019, 10:19AM

Pattaya could face water shortges next year as levels of reservoirs in Chon Buri have dropped. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Pattaya could face water shortges next year as levels of reservoirs in Chon Buri have dropped. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Provincial Waterworks Authority's (PWA) branch in Pattaya is preparing to pipe raw water from the PWA-run Nong Palai water production facility in Rayong to the coastal city, buy some more from a private water supplier and reduce tap water supplies to householders, office manager Suthat Nutpan said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

At present, there is less than 13 million cubic metres of water in the five reservoirs, compared with 36.7 million cu/m last year.

This will lead to drought in Pattaya if there are no storms next month, Mr Suthat said, adding the situation will be more severe than the water shortage in 2015.

 

Read original story here.

