Pattaya’s cruising grounds are opening up

PATTAYA: Following changes to Customs Department rulings in Pattaya last year, more international yachts are heading to the Gulf of Thailand to explore the area’s stunning cruising grounds and 187 islands, as well as world-class onshore facilities.

Sunday 7 January 2018, 09:00AM

“With the region opening up more than ever before, we are already starting to see more international yachts coming to Pattaya and exploring the Gulf of Thailand. We expect this trend to continue and also see more international yachts coming to compete in the Top of the Gulf Regatta next year,” said William Gasson, Co-Chairman, Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee.

To be held April 27 to May 1, 2018, the award-winning regatta has already developed a reputation for delivering top-class racing from one of the best waterfront settings in Thailand – Ocean Marina Yacht Club. The regatta is hosted at the marina, which provides safe berthing and peace of mind to boat owners and crew, and onshore provides a convivial après-regatta scene.

“Top of the Gulf Regatta’s social scene is quite unique. After racing, all boats return to the marina and sailors gather on the lawn for sundowners. It’s a real sailors atmosphere with people trading stories of the day, making new friendships and all in a fun, relaxed atmosphere,” noted Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

Up to 12 classes and a fleet of 200-plus boats will compete in the award-winning regatta ranging from Optimists, which compete in the Thailand Optimist National Championships, to Lasers and 420s in the dinghy classes up to one-design Platus, competing for the Platu Coronation Cup, keelboats and multihulls. There’s even an International One Meter (IOM) Radio Controlled Yacht Class – a class which is growing in popularity in the region and which saw 20 sailors compete in 2017.

“The diversity of the Top of the Gulf Regatta has always been one of the unique aspects of the regatta. We have supported the kids through hosting the national championships each year, and we subsidize entry fees. Competing in the same water and at the same time as the larger boats is inspirational for the youngsters – they look up to the senior sailors who in turn are also keen to offer their support,” added Mr Gasson.

C and C Marine

Looking to grow the charter fleet, organisers have listed a number of charter opportunities at www.topofthegulfregatta.com/charters. There are monohulls ranging from 53-foot Beneteaus to 25-foot Platus, as well as multihulls including a Perry Prestige 57 and a 53-foot Fountain Pajot Catamaran, amongst others.

“We often get requests from overseas sailors who wish to charter and compete, and in the past we have helped to find suitable boats on a case-by-case basis. Starting earlier this year, we have now formalised this and on the regatta website is a collection of available quality charter boats – racers and cruisers, monohulls and multihulls. These are not only for international sailors but also for sailors in Thailand who prefer to charter or for crews in Phuket who prefer to fly in and race, rather than sailor their boats around from the Andaman to the Gulf,” added Mr Gasson.

For more information, visit www.topofthegulfregatta.com

Ocean Marina Yacht Club is now on show at the Phuket RendezVous. Click here for details.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of The Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
