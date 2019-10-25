Pattaya Boat Show blooms

The eighth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show will return to Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya on Nov 21-24 and it’s free for everyone to attend. Celebrating all things marine and much more, the waterfront show has become a must-attend event with organisers expecting to welcome more than 6,000 visitors this year.

marinetourism

By Sponsored

Saturday 26 October 2019, 11:00AM

Organisers are expecting to welcome more than 6,000 visitors to the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show to be held at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya on Nov 21-24.

An expanded in-water display zone will accommodate up to 40 boats including leading international brands and brokers such as Princess, Sunseeker, Monte Carlo, Azimut, Fareast Yachts, Simpson Marine, Boat Lagoon Yachting, Advance Yachting, MGC Marine and many more, as well as boats from Thailand’s local boat builders.

A major change to this year’s onshore zone is that a single marquee will home most of the onshore booths and displays. This provides a large undercover space and convenience for visitors browsing the variety of displays, and is complemented by outdoor spaces, food and beverage pop-ups and a beer garden that opens until 9pm in the evening. Exhibitors include a wide range of marine products and accessories, boat toys and gadgets, luxury properties, super cars and more.

A new edition to the in-water line-up this year is the S\V14. Designed for people with disabilities, a fleet of these sailing dinghies are available to trial at the show. For any person with disabilities who has never sailed before but wants to try, it is free and a support team will be on hand to help.

The show’s visitor activity programme is bigger and busier than ever before. The popular in-water demonstrations return allowing visitors a close-up of the latest boat toys and water sports equipment. These are complemented by lots of fun activities and things to see and do for all the family onshore. A fashion show is also being planned.

Other highlights include helicopter rides and in addition to the always-popular yacht cruises that depart every hour, organisers have introduced a two-hour sunset cruise which people can book in advance or at the show.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in boating and anyone who loves the coastal lifestyle and wanting a fun day out, to come and join us at the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show from 21st to 24th November. Entry is free and there's lots for everyone to do,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master, Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

Open daily from 11am to 7pm, and closing at 6pm on Sunday Nov 24, entry is free to all. For further information, visit OceanMarinaPattayaBoatShow.com or Facebook: Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show

The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show.

