Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

PATTAYA: Pattaya will reopen its beaches and the popular offshore destination of Koh Lan from Monday (June 1) as it eases its lockdown in line with the decline in local coronavirus infections nationwide.

Saturday 30 May 2020, 03:01PM

Pattaya Beach will reopen to visitors on Monday (June 1). Photo: PR Pattaya

Pattaya Beach will reopen to visitors on Monday (June 1). Photo: PR Pattaya

Beachgoers in the resort city in Chon Buri will be able to rent lounge chairs and umbrellas but operators must enforce distancing measures by keeping them at least one metre apart, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome said on Friday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The beaches will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday in the second or third weeks of the month, instead of every Wednesday before the lockdown, for cleanup, he added.

The reopening includes beaches in neighbouring Jomtien.

The city also posted a Facebook message announcing the reopening on Monday of Koh Lan, an island popular with day-trippers. However, accommodation providers on the island will not be allowed to open yet.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The city sealed off all beaches from visitors and local residents on May 9 as part of its effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Koh Lan had been off-limits since March 25.

Chon Buri has reported no new COVID-19 cases since May 23, and only 15 since the start of the month. Since the first case was reported on Feb 24, the province has had 87 patients, 41 of them in Bang Lamung district where Pattaya is located.



