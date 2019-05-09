PHUKET: Patsada Satthacharoen has returned to the Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club as Director of Marketing Communications. Ms Patsada took up her post last Thursday (May 2) and is now overseeing all marketing communication activities for both the hotel and beach club.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 May 2019, 05:57PM

This is Ms Patsada’s second spell with Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, having previously played a foremost role in the successful pre-opening and launch of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club in 2016.

This is Ms Patsada’s second spell with Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, having previously played a foremost role in the successful pre-opening and launch of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club in 2016.

During her previous tenure, Ms Patsada held the position of Director of Marketing Communications and Public Relations with the remit of handling all marketing communications, public relations and branding activities, including the design concept of all collaterals ranging from the hotel signage and its amenities, to the staff's uniforms, the properties’ websites and the brand’s social media presence.

Having overseen nine openings and 10 rebranding projects during a 16-year career spent almost exclusively in the hotel and hospitality industry, Ms Patsada has earned something of a reputation as a specialist in this field,” said a release issued today (May 9).

Her in-depth experience includes working on the opening or rebranding of hotels for various international five-star chains in Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Middle East, the release noted.

Before rejoining Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, ms Patsada was responsible for five hotels managed by Minor Hotels Group in Qatar, which included the rebranding of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli and three pre-opening projects at Tivoli Al Najada Doha Hotel, Oaks Al Najada Doha, and Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar. The fifth property under Ms Patsada’s remit was the Banana Island Resort by Anatara, Minor’s flagship property in the Middle East and the number one hotel/resort in Qatar.

Some of the previous positions held by Ms Patsada include Director of Marketing Communications at Compass Hospitality, where she oversaw its six Bangkok properties, Cluster Marketing Communications Manager at Courtyard Resorts by Marriott Thailand, where she was responsible for four properties in Phuket and Hua Hin, and Marketing Communications Manager at Mandarin Oriental Dhara Dhevi, which was voted Number 1 in the World in 2011 by Travel & Leisure Magazine, US.

Other successful hotel pre-opening projects in Ms Patsada’s impressive portfolio include Millennium Resort Patong Phuket, Sofitel Phokeethra Krabi Resort & Spa, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel (the official airport hotel of Bangkok), and Conrad Jupiters Casino on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Away from hospitality, Ms Patsada played a key role in the highly successful launch of the Virgin Active brand in Thailand, before going on to break the sales record among eight regional countries in her role as Head of Marketing at Virgin Active Thailand.

Having earned a Bachelor of Hotel Management from Griffith University in Australia before embarking on her successful career, Ms Patsada brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, the release added.

Speaking on her plans and vision for Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, Ms Patsada said, “I'm really excited to be re-joining Dream. Being involved in launching this project just a few years ago was a proud moment for me and now I’m ready to bring my experiences from Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Middle East to take Dream to another level.

“We have some exciting plans for 2019 and 2020. I think with Dream Beach Club’s position as the largest beach club in Phuket and the ‘Level One’ nightclub’s role as the most famous nightclub in the Bang Tao and Layan Beach area, we have a chance to really create something very special and unique here.”