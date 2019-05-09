THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patsada Satthacharoen returns to Dream Phuket Hotel, beach club as MarCom Director

PHUKET: Patsada Satthacharoen has returned to the Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club as Director of Marketing Communications. Ms Patsada took up her post last Thursday (May 2) and is now overseeing all marketing communication activities for both the hotel and beach club.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 May 2019, 05:57PM

This is Ms Patsada’s second spell with Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, having previously played a foremost role in the successful pre-opening and launch of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club in 2016.

This is Ms Patsada’s second spell with Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, having previously played a foremost role in the successful pre-opening and launch of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club in 2016.

This is Ms Patsada’s second spell with Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, having previously played a foremost role in the successful pre-opening and launch of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club in 2016.

During her previous tenure, Ms Patsada held the position of Director of Marketing Communications and Public Relations with the remit of handling all marketing communications, public relations and branding activities, including the design concept of all collaterals ranging from the hotel signage and its amenities, to the staff's uniforms, the properties’ websites and the brand’s social media presence.

Having overseen nine openings and 10 rebranding projects during a 16-year career spent almost exclusively in the hotel and hospitality industry, Ms Patsada has earned something of a reputation as a specialist in this field,” said a release issued today (May 9).

Her in-depth experience includes working on the opening or rebranding of hotels for various international five-star chains in Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Middle East, the release noted.

Before rejoining Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, ms Patsada was responsible for five hotels managed by Minor Hotels Group in Qatar, which included the rebranding of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels by Tivoli and three pre-opening projects at Tivoli Al Najada Doha Hotel, Oaks Al Najada Doha, and Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar. The fifth property under Ms Patsada’s remit was the Banana Island Resort by Anatara, Minor’s flagship property in the Middle East and the number one hotel/resort in Qatar.

Some of the previous positions held by Ms Patsada include Director of Marketing Communications at Compass Hospitality, where she oversaw its six Bangkok properties, Cluster Marketing Communications Manager at Courtyard Resorts by Marriott Thailand, where she was responsible for four properties in Phuket and Hua Hin, and Marketing Communications Manager at Mandarin Oriental Dhara Dhevi, which was voted Number 1 in the World in 2011 by Travel & Leisure Magazine, US.

Other successful hotel pre-opening projects in Ms Patsada’s impressive portfolio include Millennium Resort Patong Phuket, Sofitel Phokeethra Krabi Resort & Spa, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel (the official airport hotel of Bangkok), and Conrad Jupiters Casino on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Away from hospitality, Ms Patsada played a key role in the highly successful launch of the Virgin Active brand in Thailand, before going on to break the sales record among eight regional countries in her role as Head of Marketing at Virgin Active Thailand.

Having earned a Bachelor of Hotel Management from Griffith University in Australia before embarking on her successful career, Ms Patsada brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, the release added.

Speaking on her plans and vision for Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach Club, Ms Patsada said, “I'm really excited to be re-joining Dream. Being involved in launching this project just a few years ago was a proud moment for me and now I’m ready to bring my experiences from Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Middle East to take Dream to another level.

“We have some exciting plans for 2019 and 2020. I think with Dream Beach Club’s position as the largest beach club in Phuket and the ‘Level One’ nightclub’s role as the most famous nightclub in the Bang Tao and Layan Beach area, we have a chance to really create something very special and unique here.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision
Electricity outage in Wichit
Myanmar murder suspect caught after land and sea search
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Marijuana studies at university? Maya Bay reopens 2021! Prayut to stay PM? || May 9
Woman dies as truck hits motorbike
Maya Bay to remain closed till mid-2021
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The violent hospital problem... From used to electric cars? Monsoon season begins! || May 8
Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision
Condo squat Brit moved to Bangkok, fined, awaiting deportation
Heavy weather warning ramped up, small boats advised to stay ashore, flash flooding alert issued
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket
Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
People invited to sign books of congratulations for HM The King

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 