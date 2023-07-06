333 at the beach
Patong Warriors settle for draw on return to action

Patong Warriors settle for draw on return to action

CRICKET: The Patong Warriors have made a long-awaited return to competitive cricket after a double-header against the PCG (Phuket Cricket Group) at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG).

Cricket
By Michael Flowers

Saturday 8 July 2023 10:00 AM

The teams ahead of last Sunday’s (July 2) game at the ACG. Photo: Ahsan Ali.

The teams ahead of last Sunday’s (July 2) game at the ACG. Photo: Ahsan Ali.

The two 25 over matches, played on June 25 and last Sunday (July 2), marked the first time the team had played since contesting the T20 league final on March 19.

Led by Captain Ahsan Ali, the Warriors showed no signs of rust in the first encounter as they ripped through the PCG top order early on, leaving their opponents in disarray at 2-3 after only 2 overs.

The devastating spell meant the strong top order of Ashan Fonseka 1 (2), Simon Wetherell 0 (2) and Jagsir Brar 0 (7) were all back in the clubhouse very early.

Mayur Deusakar 24 (35) and Shivam Sachdeva 37 (44), with the help of Lenny Leerdam 16 (18) not out, did their best but the PCG ended up posting a meagre 122/6 for their 25 overs.

In reply, despite playing with an injured knee, it looked as if Warriors opener Ahmad Mugal had all but won the game for the Warriors after belting 51 off 27 balls.

However, a subsequent batting collapse and some inspired bowling by Leerdam saw the Warriors lose 6 wickets for just 30 runs to see the run chase precariously poised at 85-6.

Warriors Vice Captain Shakiel Raja didn’t seem too concerned, however, as he blasted 48 not out off 27 balls, including 5 sixes, to quickly wrap up the contest with almost 12 overs to spare.

Leerdam was the pick of the bowlers with 3-30 from 3 overs, while Mugal picked up the Man of the Match honours for his deisplay with the bat.

Staggering knock

For the rematch last Sunday (July 2) the PCG responded in style by drafting Neil Ferreira into the squad. Ferreira is a former Zimbabwean international Test player, so it marked some potentially clever midweek recruiting from Deuskar.

Led by Manish Sadarangani, the PCG wasted no time in bringing in the former professional to face the Warriors’ opening bowlers in another 25 over encounter.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Ferreira and Michael Thomas got the innings off to a conservative start before Thomas 12 (22) was bowled by Chandan Rana with the score at 25-1 after 5 overs.

Wetherell 23 (17) batting at number 3 added some impetus to the scoring rate before being forced to retire hurt with a calf injury with the scoreboard at 60-1 after 9 overs.

The threat of Ferreira was then stopped short when he was bowled for 13 off 19 balls by Muhammad Umar in the following over to leave the PCG at 76-2 after 9.5 overs.

Ashan Fonseka and captain Sadarangani then put on a 111-run partnership before the former was forced to retire after scoring 100 off just 43 balls, which included a staggering knock of 7 fours and 8 sixes.

Sadarangani 42 (41) fell in the following over but the damage had been done before Jagsir Brar 13* (11) closed out the innings at a formidable 236/5.

Chasing 237 to win in 25 overs, the Warriors were dealt a huge blow on the third ball of the innings with their star batsman Mughal was dismissed for a duck, caught by Wetherell from the bowling of Brar.

The match was effectively over as a contest as the Warriors then fell further and further behind the required run rate.

Debutatnt Usman Khaleeque 56 (62) showed a lot of promise and will have surely pleased Warriors captain Ali as he notched up a half century before selflessly retiring to give others some time at the crease.

The Warriors innings spluttered to its eventual conclusion at 160/9 from their allotted overs. Brar was the pick of the bowlers (2-14, 3 overs) while Ferreria also picked up 2 wickets (2-15, 2 overs), Naturally, Fonseka was the Man of the Match following his match winning century.

A special thank you goes to Sajal Gaur, who returned to the middle to umpire the match after several months absence.

If you are interested in getting involved in Phuket Cricket please visit their Facebook page for more information.

