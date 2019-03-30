PHUKET: A lack of information provided by state-owned internet and communications company CAT Telecom has forced the project to install power and communication cables along the Patong beachfront to be delayed.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 30 March 2019, 10:32AM

I.M.P Consortium has until Mar 5, 2020 to complete the work, which comprises installing power lines and communications cables, including a fibre-optic main, underground along three kilometres of the Patong beach road. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Surapol Buakaew, Director of Patong Municipality Engineering Division, declined to reveal exactly what information was required from the company.

However, he did confirm that Patong Municipality cannot even hold its public meeting to inform local residents and business owners about the details of the project until the information is provided by CAT.

The “information” is critical to the project, Mr Surapol explained.

“The plan that has already been drawn up must now be fixed,” he told The Phuket News on Friday (Mar 29).

“I have not even organised the public hearing yet because the plan has a little problem, and it cannot be used. The contractor will have to amend the plan before we can proceed,” he added.

Mr Surapol said he could not even estimate when the adjustments to the plan would be complete.

“I have asked the contractor to finish it as soon as possible,” he said.

“After this, I will talk with local residents and business owners. Patong Municipality will invite the Patong Police to the discussion also because this project will affect traffic and parking areas,” Mr Surapol said.

When work does begin, the contractor will bury the power lines and telecom cables along the beachfront only 50 metres at a time, Mr Surapol assured.

“We will not do all three kilometres at the same time, but only 50 meters per time,” said Mr Surapol.

Under the B228 million contract, joint-venture I.M.P Consortium has until Mar 5, 2020 to complete the work, which comprises installing power lines and communications cables, including a fibre-optic main, underground along three kilometres of the Patong beach road from the Pak Bang Canal at the southern end of the beach to Haad Patong Rd near Loma Park.