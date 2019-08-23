Patong traffic flow to change for beachfront cable burying

PHUKET: Traffic Police in Patong have announced the change in traffic flow in Phuket’s key tourism town to minimise disruptions while the project to install power and communications underground along the beachfront continues this weekend.

patongtransportconstructiontourismpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 23 August 2019, 11:23AM

The change in traffic flow in Patong will start at 6am this Sunday (Aug 25). Image: Patong Traffic Police

The change in traffic flow in Patong will start at 6am this Sunday (Aug 25). Image: Patong Traffic Police

The change in traffic flow in Patong will start at 6am this Sunday (Aug 25). Image: Patong Traffic Police

Work along a 400-metre section of the Patong beachfront road, officially called Thaweewong Rd, from Bangla Rd to Sawatdirak Rd will start on Sunday (Aug 25).

The work is scheduled to take one month, from this Sunday to Sept 30.

Consequently, the beachfront road will be closed to all but essential traffic each day from 6am to 4pm while the work is being carried out. (See story here.)

From 6am to 4pm each day, all traffic on the beachfront road (which is one-way northbound) must turn right into Bangla Rd, Maj Wuttiwat Liangboonjinda of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Aug 23).

“During these hours, traffic will be allowed to continue north by turning left onto Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd,” he said.

“Motorists will then be able to turn left onto Sawatdirak Rd to drive back to Thaweewong Rd, where they can continue their journey,” he added.

Maj Wuttiwat stressed, “From 4pm to 6am each day, traffic flow will be back to normal.”

Traffic signs and barriers will be put in place each day to ensure motorists are aware that the section of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd from Bangla Rd to Swatdirak Rd is two-way, Maj Wuttiwat explained.

“The barriers and warning signs will be removed each day at 4pm so that motorists can drive the correct way,” he said.

Motorists were warned to strictly abide by the correct parking spaces, he said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Please be careful and drive safely,” Maj Wuttiwat said.