PHUKET: Patong Police are urging motorists to avoid the area where Bangla Rd joins Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd from 5pm to 10pm tonight (Feb 15) while the grand opening of the Central Patong shopping mall is held.

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 February 2019, 09:50AM

Patong Traffic Police already have problems getting pedestrians to obey instructions to safely cross the road. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The area where Bangla Rd joins Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd is always busy. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area where Bangla Rd joins Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd as the Central Patong grand opening is held tonight. Photo: Central Patong

“We expect many people to be in the area to attend the Grand Opening of the Central Patong,” Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News.

“We ask all motorists for their cooperation to be a good host and to avoid the area during this time. This will make it easier for police officers to help many tourists to walk across the road,” he said.

“And as always, please careful when using the road,” Col Anotai added.