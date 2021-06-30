The Phuket News
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

PHUKET: Patong is the top choice of locations for bookings made under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which starts tomorrow (July 1), Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 12:56PM

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri conducts an inspection along the Patong beachfront as part of the preparations to welcome Phuket Sandbox tourists. Photo: Patong Municipality

Speaking during a live broadcast online this morning (June 30), Governor Narong said the information came via research by Dr Chayanon Pucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at PSU Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism. 

“From the records as of yesterday [June 29], 383 bookings have been made through the Phuket Sandbox scheme for 1,670 people,” Governor Narong said.

“Among the tourists, 149 people have booked hotels to stay alone,” he added.

“Patong is the most popular among Phuket Sandbox tourists in July, followed by Cherng Talay and Karon respectively,” Governor Narong noted.

However, Governor Narong expressed his concern that Patong has the lowest per capita percentage of people vaccinated compared with all other subdistricts on the island.

“In Patong, 3,805 people, or 27% of the total number of people registered as living in Patong, have not been vaccinated. The number is the highest among all tambons in Phuket,” he said.

“I think they are registered as living in Phuket, but have moved to other provinces since the first outbreak [last year],” he added.

Concerns about local residents in other key areas for Sandbox bookings were being addressed, Governor Narong said.

“The hotels in Cherng Talay that have been booked through the scheme are in Moo 1 to Moo 4,” he noted.

“From our records, 17 people registered as living in Moo 1 have not been vaccinated, along with 587 people in Moo 2, 318 people in Moo 3, and 312 people living in Moo 4,” he continued.

“I have ordered village heads and officers to go to the areas, find out the reason why these people have not been vaccinated, and encourage them to get vaccinated,” he said.

Espanol | 30 June 2021 - 14:53:30 

"383 bookings have been made through the Phuket Sandbox scheme for 1,670 people,” Governor Narong said.

“Among the tourists, 149 people have booked hotels to stay alone,” he added."

That means that 149 tourist will stay in a single room and the rest (that is, 1521 tourists) will stay in 234 rooms.
That makes 6'5 tourists per room.

CaptainJack69 | 30 June 2021 - 13:25:45 

5 days ago PN reported on the TAT revising their estimate for sandbox tourists in the three months starting with July down from 129,000 to 100,000 people. But this research seems to suggest bookings for July of just 1,670 people. I can't see many people travelling under these conditions without planning at least a few weeks in advance so that's not likely to increase by much. Reality sinki...

 

