Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

PHUKET: Patong is the top choice of locations for bookings made under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which starts tomorrow (July 1), Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 12:56PM

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri conducts an inspection along the Patong beachfront as part of the preparations to welcome Phuket Sandbox tourists. Photo: Patong Municipality

Speaking during a live broadcast online this morning (June 30), Governor Narong said the information came via research by Dr Chayanon Pucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at PSU Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism.

“From the records as of yesterday [June 29], 383 bookings have been made through the Phuket Sandbox scheme for 1,670 people,” Governor Narong said.

“Among the tourists, 149 people have booked hotels to stay alone,” he added.

“Patong is the most popular among Phuket Sandbox tourists in July, followed by Cherng Talay and Karon respectively,” Governor Narong noted.

However, Governor Narong expressed his concern that Patong has the lowest per capita percentage of people vaccinated compared with all other subdistricts on the island.

“In Patong, 3,805 people, or 27% of the total number of people registered as living in Patong, have not been vaccinated. The number is the highest among all tambons in Phuket,” he said.

“I think they are registered as living in Phuket, but have moved to other provinces since the first outbreak [last year],” he added.

Concerns about local residents in other key areas for Sandbox bookings were being addressed, Governor Narong said.

“The hotels in Cherng Talay that have been booked through the scheme are in Moo 1 to Moo 4,” he noted.

“From our records, 17 people registered as living in Moo 1 have not been vaccinated, along with 587 people in Moo 2, 318 people in Moo 3, and 312 people living in Moo 4,” he continued.

“I have ordered village heads and officers to go to the areas, find out the reason why these people have not been vaccinated, and encourage them to get vaccinated,” he said.