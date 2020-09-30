Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival

Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival

PHUKET: The ‘Patong City Never Give up Challenge 2020’ talent contest and bike festival will be held in Patong with the hope of boosting local tourism in the town hard hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to encourage local people to show off their own talents.

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 06:09PM

The talent contest and bike bike festivals were announced yesterday (Sept 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The talent contest and bike bike festivals were announced yesterday (Sept 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The talent contest and bike bike festivals were announced yesterday (Sept 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The talent contest and bike bike festivals were announced yesterday (Sept 29). Photo: PR Phuket

The ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held on Bangla Rd on Nov 1-8. Photo: PR Phuket

The ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held on Bangla Rd on Nov 1-8. Photo: PR Phuket

The ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held on Bangla Rd on Nov 1-8. Photo: PR Phuket

The ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held on Bangla Rd on Nov 1-8. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Iabsub announced the festival at a press conference yesterday (Sept 29) joined by Patong business figure Preechawut “Prab” Keesin and Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

Deputy Mayor Boonma explained that the two events will be held in order to stimulate the local economy and to help boost income for business owners in Patong.

“It will also be a good opportunity for local people to show their own talents and enjoy other peoples’ performances,” Mr Boonma said.

Mr Boonma added that the two events would be a good way for local people to let off some steam, as many have been under extended periods of high stress due to the economic impact on Patong.

“After this, Patong will keep holding more events, such as the Loy Krathong festival,” he said.

Mr Preechawut explained that the ‘Patong City Never Give up Challenge 2020’ will be open to performers from all parts of Thailand, with no limits on age, gender or number of team members when performing as a group. 

QSI International School Phuket

Auditions were held from Sept 26-29, and the performers who passed will be announced tomorrow (Oct 1), Mr Preechawut said.

“The contest will be held every Saturday of October, and the final round will be on Oct 31,” he said.

The winner of the talent contest will receive B100,000. Second prize is B40,000, and the third-place winner will receive B20,000, Mr Preechawut explained.

Prizes of B10,000 each will be awarded to the winners of five special awards: the people’s choice vote, the best as chosen by the media, the best as chosen by performing arts mentors, the ‘Next Gen’ award, and the ‘Bangla Never Give Up’ award, he added.

Other prizes include gift vouchers from hotels and restaurants valued in total at about B200,000, he said.

Mr Weerawit explained that ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held for Nov 1-8, “as we hope to support domestic tourism and attract more Thai tourists to Patong”, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
B3,000 handout for 10 million
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration clarifies? Mother of Patong baby arrested! || September 29
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China
Teams set up to monitor Myanmar migrants
Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn
63-year-old skates her way to cancer recovery
Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30
Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as virus claims million lives

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Bloody hell ! Let business start ! All this negative thinking get us nowhere ! Look forward and stop...(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

They realized not to have enough handcuffs, shackles, foreigner size prison clothes, and, ... not l...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This mother needs help not jail. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Why 120 Chinese 'tourists' ( read: 'business' people) may enter and foreigners prese...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Emergency Decree till 31 Oct. Married foreigners/Retirees still can not return to their homes in Tha...(Read More)

B3,000 handout for 10 million

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Any revenue from them will just end up in the pockets of corrupt officials or back in China where mo...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Quarantine will prevent 99,9% of past million tourists to come, how will the Pukhet people will surv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

This flight may originate in Guangzhou, bt the passenger could be from anywhere in China maybe even ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

711 will benefit from these Chinese, I will be keeping well away from them...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket

 