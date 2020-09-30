Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival

PHUKET: The ‘Patong City Never Give up Challenge 2020’ talent contest and bike festival will be held in Patong with the hope of boosting local tourism in the town hard hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to encourage local people to show off their own talents.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 06:09PM

The ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held on Bangla Rd on Nov 1-8. Photo: PR Phuket

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Iabsub announced the festival at a press conference yesterday (Sept 29) joined by Patong business figure Preechawut “Prab” Keesin and Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

Deputy Mayor Boonma explained that the two events will be held in order to stimulate the local economy and to help boost income for business owners in Patong.

“It will also be a good opportunity for local people to show their own talents and enjoy other peoples’ performances,” Mr Boonma said.

Mr Boonma added that the two events would be a good way for local people to let off some steam, as many have been under extended periods of high stress due to the economic impact on Patong.

“After this, Patong will keep holding more events, such as the Loy Krathong festival,” he said.

Mr Preechawut explained that the ‘Patong City Never Give up Challenge 2020’ will be open to performers from all parts of Thailand, with no limits on age, gender or number of team members when performing as a group.

Auditions were held from Sept 26-29, and the performers who passed will be announced tomorrow (Oct 1), Mr Preechawut said.

“The contest will be held every Saturday of October, and the final round will be on Oct 31,” he said.

The winner of the talent contest will receive B100,000. Second prize is B40,000, and the third-place winner will receive B20,000, Mr Preechawut explained.

Prizes of B10,000 each will be awarded to the winners of five special awards: the people’s choice vote, the best as chosen by the media, the best as chosen by performing arts mentors, the ‘Next Gen’ award, and the ‘Bangla Never Give Up’ award, he added.

Other prizes include gift vouchers from hotels and restaurants valued in total at about B200,000, he said.

Mr Weerawit explained that ‘Patong Beach Bike Week’ will be held for Nov 1-8, “as we hope to support domestic tourism and attract more Thai tourists to Patong”, he said.