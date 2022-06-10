Patong to host ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’

PHUKET: Patong Beach will host the ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ at Loma Park on June 17-19 as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to hold more events to attract tourists to the area.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 June 2022, 02:06PM

After being held in Patong, the ‘Rock on the Beach Music Festival’ will then be hosted at Takola Yacht Marina in Krabi on June 24-26, explained Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor of Domestic Marketing.

The events are to be held from 3pm-10pm each. Entry is free.

The events are expected to attract about 2,500 Thai and foreign tourists a day, with the two events together attracting a total of not less than 15,000 people, Ms Thapanee said, reported state news agency NNT.

The music festival is being organised under the “Thailand Festival Experience” project, using the “Soft Power of Thailand” to attract tourists, she said.

The “soft power” campaign is being rolled out under the TAT’s “6F, 4M” concept, namely Food, Film, Fashion Festival, Fight, Friendship and Music, Museums, Master and Meta, she added.

“The aim of the festival is to to encourage tourists to travel to and distribute income to business operators in the area,” Ms Thapanee said.

The TAT is targeting quality tourists as well as expanding the base of quality tourists from abroad, she added.

“We are targeting tourists in high-income countries with high spending to travel more in the country,” she said.

So far only Patong Municipality has started promoting the event locally, with a post oninje on Wednesday announcing the live music performers as follows

Friday, June 17: Violette Wautier

Saturday, June 18: Ink Waranthon

Sunday, June 19: The Parkinson

The start time of the live concerts has yet to be announced.

The Thaitan Kite Flying Team Thailand will also be displaying their kite-flying skills, Patong Municipality has also revealed.

“Don’t be afraid of the rain because happiness awaits you!” Patong Municipality said in it spost.

“Super bang, beyond resistance, warm up the sound, get your camera ready. Let’s meet again,” the municipality said.