Patong to host big bike event

PHUKET: Some 600 bikers from around the country are expected to roll into Patong for its ‘Bike Night’ event, which will be held over three days, starting tomorrow (Aug 13).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 04:16PM

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The news was announced by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at a press conference held on Bangla Rd late yesterday afternoon (Aug 11).

Present for the announcement were Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

The event is being held under Patong Municipality’s banner campaign ‘Patong City Never Give Up’ in the hope of stimulating Patong’s suffering economy, still crippled by the ban on international tourists.

Mr Weerawit explained that the event will be held for three days, from Aug 13-15, on Bangla Rd.

At the event, there will be food and drinks stalls set up by Bangla business owners.

“This event is to attract people to spend money in Patong and to help the workers and business operators on Bangla Rd,” Mr Weerawit explained.

Mayor Chalermluck also noted, “There have been no new cases of infection [of COVID-19] in Phuket for a long time, but we continue to follow disease control measures strictly, especially at events and places where people gather.

“At this event, there will be scanning points at both entrances to Bangla Rd. Hand gel will be available in areas of the event, and event attendees must wear face masks,” she said