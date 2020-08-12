Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong to host big bike event

Patong to host big bike event

PHUKET: Some 600 bikers from around the country are expected to roll into Patong for its  ‘Bike Night’ event, which will be held over three days, starting tomorrow (Aug 13).

patongtourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 August 2020, 04:16PM

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Patong ‘Bike Night’ event was announced on Bangla Rd late yesterday (Aug 11). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

The ’Bike Night’ will be held along Bangla Rd, Patong, from tomorrow through Saturday night (Aug 13-15). Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

The news was announced by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at a press conference held on Bangla Rd late yesterday afternoon (Aug 11).

Present for the announcement were Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat.

The event is being held under Patong Municipality’s banner campaign ‘Patong City Never Give Up’ in the hope of stimulating Patong’s suffering economy, still crippled by the ban on international tourists.

Mr Weerawit explained that the event will be held for three days, from Aug 13-15, on Bangla Rd.

At the event, there will be food and drinks stalls set up by Bangla business owners.

M Beach Club Phuket

“This event is to attract people to spend money in Patong and to help the workers and business operators on Bangla Rd,” Mr Weerawit explained.

Mayor Chalermluck also noted, “There have been no new cases of infection [of COVID-19] in Phuket for a long time, but we continue to follow disease control measures strictly, especially at events and places where people gather.

 

“At this event, there will be scanning points at both entrances to Bangla Rd. Hand gel will be available in areas of the event, and event attendees must wear face masks,” she said

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Russia claims first coronavirus vaccine as global cases top 20 million
Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands rally ’inappropriately’? Regulating food delivery apps! || August 11
Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm
‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig
Rescue worker found hanged
Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies
Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured
Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference
Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard
‘Leave the monarchy out of it’, student protesters told
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

I not understand why they not just let mr Peter pay for medical care + repair motorbike of the other...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

..The drunk Brit in this case deserves his punishment. I don't feel sorry for him !...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

"We never read that Thai,involved in same traffic accidents..." Kurt,you want the PN to w...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

Well , we all know. What a good life he will have now. He did the right thing and resigned. How gr...(Read More)

Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

So,our fighter for justice Kurt thinks that drunk driving and injuring another person is less seriou...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

I guess resignation means no potential charges of negligence. With just over 6 weeks to go to his re...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

I hope the people won't stop pressing this issue just because this loser decided to "opt ou...(Read More)

Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

I find this explosion of uncontrolled violence of a ex Major RTP officer at boarding counter airport...(Read More)

Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard

No need for the use of the word 'PANIC' by government officials. Thai middle- and lover clas...(Read More)

Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard

So far Thai Covid-19 handling is 'success story' (if true). In many other countries are infe...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 