PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has confirmed that the annual tsunami memorial service will be held tomorrow (Dec 26) at Loma Park in Patong at 5.30pm.

Monday 25 December 2017, 05:10PM

“This year, Patong will host the 13th tsunami memorial service like every year at 5:30pm at Loma Park, Patong Beach, Kathu,” said Mayor Chalermluck.

“But this year we will not focus on sadness. We will focus on encouraging those who have lost loved ones in the tragedy to continue to fight hard and get through their remorse and sadness,” she said.

“It will also include information on how to escape a tsunami in Phuket accurately and promptly in the case that the incident occurs again, to minimize losses that may occur as much as possible,” she added.

“We have prepared over 1,000 white candles for the participants,” she said.