Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

PHUKET: Bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in Patong will turn down the music, tone down the performances or close entirely from tomorrow night (Oct 12) following an order from the Ministry of Interior to respect the sentiment of the nation ahead of the one-year memorial this Friday (Oct 13), a national holiday marking the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 07:12PM

Bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in Patong, especially those along Bangla Rd (pictured), have been ordered to tone down their operations to respect the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues in Patong, especially those along Bangla Rd (pictured), have been ordered to tone down their operations to respect the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Entertainment venues have not been specifically ordered to close and no ban on the sale of alcohol has been issued, but nightlife businesses have been requested to ensure their operation is commensurate with the period of mourning, Weerawit Kurasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA), told The Phuket News today (Oct 11).

“I have spoken with our members and asked them to close out of respect for the late King. I am willing to close my business on Oct 13, so that this road will be quiet,” Mr Weerawit said.

“Everyone will understand as we know how the nation will feel on Friday. However, whether or not each venue will stay open or close remains the choice of the operator,” he added.

Phuket Governor Norraphat confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Oct 10), “I have requested workers in entertainment venues in Phuket to pay respect to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. They must follow the law.”

In response, Mr Weerawit told The Phuket News today that he was aware of Governor Norraphat’s request and that he would ensure that entertainment venues maintain respectfulness this month.

“I also spoke with Patong Police yesterday,” he added.

“We have to follow the Interior Ministry order, which is no dancing or shows along the street, or any kind of joyful activities until the mourning period is over,” Mr Weerawit said.

“There will be no bar shows or dancing on poles. A-go-go bars, discotheques and live band bars must switch off their outside lights at midnight.

“Live bands must be indoors with curtains or other coverings in place to make sure they cannot be seen from the street. Also, the staff must not dress up indecently. This will be in effect from Oct 12-29,” Mr Weerawit noted.

 

 
