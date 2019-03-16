THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

PHUKET: A taxi driver wanted for shooting dead another taxi driver in broad daylight at a taxi rank on Phra Metta Rd, Patong, has handed himself in to police.

patongtourismtransportmurderhomicidedeathviolenceSafetypolicecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 16 March 2019, 04:30PM

LEFT: Patong taxi driver Pharadon Poochayan, 48, at Patong Police Station yesterday (Mar 15). RIGHT: Pharadon Poochayan, as pictured on his arrest warrant. Photos; Patong Police

LEFT: Patong taxi driver Pharadon Poochayan, 48, at Patong Police Station yesterday (Mar 15). RIGHT: Pharadon Poochayan, as pictured on his arrest warrant. Photos; Patong Police

Police began the hunt for the suspect, 48-year-old Pharadon Poochayan, since the fatal shooting on Mar 7 after witnesses reported seeing Pharadon drive off in a pickup truck after losing a fight with 45-year-old Songpon Suwansa-ard, who works at the same taxi rank.

Pharadon is believed to have returned with a gun and shot Songpon. CCTV footage from the scene shows the shooting, but the killer’s face is not clearly seen.

Pharadon handed himself into police yesterday afternoon (Mar 15), Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Mar 16).

“He came to Patong police station with a lawyer. He refused to talk to the police about the case. He requested to talk about the case with the court only,” he said.

Patong Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Watcharaphong Praiprunnarong questioned Pharadon and took him into custody.

QSI International School Phuket

"We had him detained in a cell at the police station,” Col Anotai said.

“We transferred him today (Mar 16) to be held in the cells at Phuket Provincial Court. We opposed bail because it is a serious case and we fear that Pharadon might threaten witnesses,” Col Anotai explained.

“The court agreed and denied Pharadon to post bail and he was taken to Phuket Provincial Prison to await trial,” he added.

Police charged Pharadon with premeditated murder and carrying a firearm in a public area without permission and without reasonable cause.

Additional reporting Waranya Prompinpiras

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police arrest driver suspect in Patong tuk-tuk boss murder
Phuket turf war: Diary of slain tuk-tuk boss lifts veil on Patong’s transport mafia
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll
Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash
Patong Police chief orders legal action over fatal Phuket tour bus crash
Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign
Drunken state blamed for British woman’s fatal fall from Phuket tuk-tuk
Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill
Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road
Phuket Opinion: Reinventing the wheel, again

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

Most of speedboats transporting passengers/tourists in Phuket, don't have a GPS tracker or life ...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Governors /Provincial Hall first concentrate on the disastrous water problems on Phuket? T...(Read More)

Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant

Anyway, Phuket soon needs no waste water treatment systems as with present apt/hotels building drift...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Phuket Marine Office staff look out of the window at Chalong Pier? And, Phuket tourist boa...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

..."Phuket generating over B300 billion in revenues!! But Phuket can't keep up it's pa...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)'s stock has gotten a $26.6 billion buzzcut since Sunday's 737 Max 8...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Are these houses going to have a waste water treatment sysyem, so that NaiHarn Beach not get pollute...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

They had all the required paperwork, so a building permit was approved. Of course much of the "...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

Where else in the world has a Prime Minister + top brass army involve themselves in construction mat...(Read More)

Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry

No money in it for me so stuff the people and no pipes shall cross my land. Typical attitude here. F...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
China International Boat Show 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket

 