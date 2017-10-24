The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

PHUKET: Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army’s 25th Infantry Regiment, based in Phuket, were called in to support police today (Oct 24) at a meeting held following an altercation between a Patong taxi driver and a traffic police officer that was caught on video on the afternoon of Oct 19.

crime, military, patong, police, violence, transport, weather,

Premkamon Ketsara

Tuesday 24 October 2017, 06:39PM

Taxi driver Mr Boonlop Mueanharn (centre) seen here at today's (Oct 24) meeting with police and military officials. Photo: 25th Infantry Regiment
Taxi driver Mr Boonlop Mueanharn (centre) seen here at today's (Oct 24) meeting with police and military officials. Photo: 25th Infantry Regiment

In the video footage, recorded on Thaweewong Rd (Patong beach road), a taxi driver complains to two traffic police officers on motorbikes about parking spaces.

The taxi driver says to police, “It is not enough. There are a lot of cars parked around here.”

When told to move his vehicle, which was said to have been parked outside of the legal parking area, the taxi driver defies the officers requests, “I can fight with you anywhere and anytime but take off your uniform. We will see you at the boxing stadium,” he says.

The policeman then questions the driver, “Who will fight?”

“Me, you fight with me. I am not scared of you,” was the taxi driver’s response.

Both policeman then drive away from the scene.

At today’s meeting, the taxi driver, Mr Boonlop Mueanharn, told the officer that he challenged to a fight, Cpl Nipon Panbua of the Patong Traffic Police, that he was angry that he had stopped him from parking where he had. He also admitted to challenging the him to a fight.
Cpl Nipon today declined to comment on the incident, “Please contact my boss,” he said.

Speaking to The Phuket News’ sister paper Khoa Phuket today, Chief of the Patong Traffic Police Lt Col Eakkarat Plaiduang said, “The incident happened after Patong Traffic Police carried out their daily inspection of parking near the Loma Junction. Cpl Nipon found that the taxi was not parked in the correct manner so he asked the driver to move it. So the taxi driver moved it.

“However, soon after the officer returned to the same place and the taxi driver waved for him to stop. The taxi driver then asked the officer why focused on catching taxi drivers and not thieves,” Lt Col Eakkarat explained.

KMM Services

“The taxi driver has already apologised to the officer and he has accepted the apology,” Lt Col Eakkarat added.

Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech added, “Arguments between taxi driver and police happen every day. Officers are only doing their duty. When they find taxi drivers have parked incorrectly they have to tell them.

“We have a policy for decreasing parking spaces for taxis in Patong, but this has lead to there not being enough parking spaces for the taxis. It is normal for taxi operators to be unsatisfied, and sadly the hot weather only adds to the problem,” Col Tassanai added.

“I urge officers to work patiently with taxi drivers and understand each other. Do the job as best as they can,” Col Tassanai noted.

Meanwhile, Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment, said “This is an inappropriate incident. Patong Traffic Police are doing their duty. The Traffic Police did not do anything wrong. We have to call the taxi driver in to talk to him in order for him to change his attitude.

“The story came to light after being posted on Facebook. The person who posted the video must apologise to the traffic police too,” Col Santi added.

Mr Tinnakorn Jormmuang, a representative of the Patong taxi operators added, “I confirm that the person in the video clip is a taxi driver stationed at Loma Junction. He argued with officers. I agree that he used inappropriate words and temper with the officer. He insulted the officers.

“The taxi driver admitted that he lost control of his temper,” he said.

“Patong taxi operators including Mr Boonlop have already contacted traffic police officers including Cpl Nipon and soldiers to formally apologise for the incident. I always urge my team to act appropriately. We always have to follow the law,” Mr Tinnakorn added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

All this so called Gouverment experts involve are exact in the right place because anywere else (including Burma) they would not even be street cleane...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

2 next coming high seasons (2017-2018 and 2018-2019) will be a disaster for many businesses in Hayek Chalong without forgetting the construction of th...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

Someone doesn't know anything about construction.This is not math here.If they needed more than 2 years for 25% doesn't mean they need more th...(Read More)

Floods tipped to rise as run-off arrives

Here we go again! Serious flooding in Thailand and someone knows everything better again.And yes,it is more important to save Bangkok,than less popula...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

Nonsense talk of officials. Just 25% done from October 2015 until now, October 2017? More than 2 years? And blundly announcing that the rest 75% w...(Read More)

Floods tipped to rise as run-off arrives

The barrage will even release more water, despite 'promises' of authorities, + further bla bla. But Bangkok will be saved from flooding! I...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

Thinking about it: 30 Officials, all with iPhone in hands, sent to look at 3 three larges protected trees cut down in a 'PROTECTED" forest a...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

It would be indeed a win-win situation for Phuket's nature to have heli patrols over the forest areas ( perhaps with some cam equipment of that &#...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

Records about the number of drownings...HA! Knowing how this place works, they probably count them the same way as they count their shameful motorbik...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

It could be a mechanic taking to bus on test run which makes everything else superfluous and not worthy of ridiculous comment....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.