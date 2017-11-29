PHUKET: Police are hoping to determine what transpired that ended up with a 51-year-old man stabbed in the stomach in Patong late yesterday afternoon (Nov 28).

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 10:51AM

Lt Col Patapee Srichai of the Patong Police was notified of the incident at 5:30pm.

Officers from the Patong Police along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and emergency responders from Patong Hospital were called the scene, a rented room on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

In the room, the first-responders found 51-year-old Ammarin Chinaran, a Phuket native, covered with blood and bleeding profusely from a wound to the stomach.

A large kitchen knife with a blade at least 25 centimetres long still protruding from his stomach.

Rescue workers confirmed that the man still conscious and was rushed to Patong Hospital.

However, no other details were forthcoming.

Police so far have only confirmed that they are continuing their investigation.