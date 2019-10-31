THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival

Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival

PHUKET: Patong Traffic Police have announced the road closures in the busy tourism town of Patong tomorrow (Nov 1) as the annual Patong Carnival gets underway with its renowned parade, which will snake through the town and along the Patong beach road.

tourismtransportpatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 October 2019, 01:29PM

A map showing the parade route and road closures as provided by the Patong Police. Map: Patong Police

A map showing the parade route and road closures as provided by the Patong Police. Map: Patong Police

This year the Patong Carnival, held each year to usher in the tourism high season, will be held over five days, from Nov 1-5.

Three main roads will be closed for the parade tomorrow, from 3pm to 8pm, Capt Wutthiwat Liangboonjida of Patong Police confirmed The Phuket News today (Oct 31).

“Some roads will be closed for the Patong Carnival Parade, which will start from Phra Metta Rd in front of Soi Nanai 8, and turn right onto Prachanukhro Rd and then turn right again onto Thaweewong Rd, also known as the beach road,” Capt Wutthiwat explained.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Unlike in previous years when the parade conclucded at the traditional locale of Loma Park, this year the parade will end at the beach end of Bangla Rd, Capt Wutthiwat added.

“Please avoid these roads. We will have officers on duty to manage the traffic for everyone. Sorry for the inconvenience,”Capt Wutthiwat told.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket expat charged in Australia over child sex offences
Myanmar Police Chief welcomed to Phuket
Belarusian man disappears while swimming at Nai Thon Beach
Pattaya faces water shortages next year
Brothers wanted in UK truck disaster probe
Baht vexes tourism groups
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30
Major water supply outage to hit Chalong
Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach
Phuket PR clarifies Dec 30 public holiday
Two motorbike riders die in separate accidents within minutes
TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi
British MPs vote for December election to break Brexit deadlock
Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday

 

Phuket community
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wouldn't matter Nasa...there are towers at Surin and Kamala, and I have never seen anyone sittin...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@kurt You are still describing the visa as A and A-O which is wrong The difference between them is...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

another waste of money, does nothing to improve traffic flow...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Control about what??? If police control about helmets, speeding, alcohol .... nobody likes it. but c...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

K,with your knowledge of the street rules in Thailand,i'm surprised you still alive.You are prob...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

K,somehow you are a very rare type of slow thinking.Again: There is no "Non immigrant A Visa&qu...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

"Whay not Free or we pay you" Great Nasa,you must be a real genius and successful business...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"...if not,than the roads are of the same rank" Good luck with that ! "The van drive...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show