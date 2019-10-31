Patong roads to close for Phuket Carnival

PHUKET: Patong Traffic Police have announced the road closures in the busy tourism town of Patong tomorrow (Nov 1) as the annual Patong Carnival gets underway with its renowned parade, which will snake through the town and along the Patong beach road.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 October 2019, 01:29PM

A map showing the parade route and road closures as provided by the Patong Police. Map: Patong Police

This year the Patong Carnival, held each year to usher in the tourism high season, will be held over five days, from Nov 1-5. Three main roads will be closed for the parade tomorrow, from 3pm to 8pm, Capt Wutthiwat Liangboonjida of Patong Police confirmed The Phuket News today (Oct 31). “Some roads will be closed for the Patong Carnival Parade, which will start from Phra Metta Rd in front of Soi Nanai 8, and turn right onto Prachanukhro Rd and then turn right again onto Thaweewong Rd, also known as the beach road,” Capt Wutthiwat explained. Unlike in previous years when the parade conclucded at the traditional locale of Loma Park, this year the parade will end at the beach end of Bangla Rd, Capt Wutthiwat added. “Please avoid these roads. We will have officers on duty to manage the traffic for everyone. Sorry for the inconvenience,”Capt Wutthiwat told.