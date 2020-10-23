The small gathering – dressed in yellow, holding photos of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and King Vachiralongkorn (Rama X) and waving national flags – included people young and old, and mostly residents from the Baan Mon area, whether Ratchapatanusorn Monument is located and where local residents each year hold their commemorative services marking the royal visit.
Local community leader Weerasit Sombat explained that many people in Patong hold the Thai monarchy dearly in their hearts.
“We celebrate the royal visit on March 11 each year,” he said.
Fellow Patong resident Prayut Maniwong said he had walked all the way along Nanai rd holding his photos Rama IX and Rama 10 to show his support for the Thai royal family.
The small gathering together pledged their loyalty to the Tai royal family and sang the royal anthem, before setting off to walk the streets of Patong to show people their support.