Patong residents join call to support the monarchy

PHUKET: Local residents in Patong today joined the call to support the monarchy with a gathering at the Ratchapatanusorn Monument on Phisit Korani Rd, built specifically to commemorate King Bhumibol’s visit to Patong on March 11, 1959.

politicspatong

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 02:34PM

The small gathering of residents in Patong met at the Ratchapatanusorn Monument on Phisit Korani Rd, built specifically to commemorate King Bhumibol’s visit to Patong on March 11, 1959. Photo: PR Phuket

The small gathering – dressed in yellow, holding photos of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and King Vachiralongkorn (Rama X) and waving national flags – included people young and old, and mostly residents from the Baan Mon area, whether Ratchapatanusorn Monument is located and where local residents each year hold their commemorative services marking the royal visit.

Local community leader Weerasit Sombat explained that many people in Patong hold the Thai monarchy dearly in their hearts.

“We celebrate the royal visit on March 11 each year,” he said.

Fellow Patong resident Prayut Maniwong said he had walked all the way along Nanai rd holding his photos Rama IX and Rama 10 to show his support for the Thai royal family.

The small gathering together pledged their loyalty to the Tai royal family and sang the royal anthem, before setting off to walk the streets of Patong to show people their support.