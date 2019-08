Patong power pole works cause monster traffic tailback

PHUKET: Patong Police are urging motorists to not use the Kamala – Patong road as workers install a power pole near Loma Circle.

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 August 2019, 12:51PM

The works to change a power pole has restricted the coastal road north of Patong to one lane, and caused a traffic tailback all the way to Kamala. Photo: Patong Police

The works has left only one open on the coastal road just north of Patong.

Work started at 9am, but traffic tailbacks now extend all the way back to Kamala, a Phuket News reader has reported.

There is “zero movement”, the Phuket News reader explained.

The work is scheduled to to be completed by 8pm tonight, Patong Police said.

“Please avoid this way, use other road,” Patong Police advised.