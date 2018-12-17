POOL: The fourth round of the PPL sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden & Restaurant and Tualek Whiskey took place last Thursday (Dec 13) with all teams once again focused on catching last season’s champions, Caddy Shack.

Monday 17 December 2018

William is originally from Holland and playing pool for Kiki Sports Bar. He was a snooker player and that explains why his pool skills are above average and his ambition to become even better. We were told that he is great cook as well and specialised in French cuisine.

The opening match saw Natalie Bar host a struggling for form Red Light. Both teams have misfired so far this season and it was the home team who raced to an early advantage with Oh leading the charge to take the singles games 5-1. Despite Mal and Reg hitting back in the doubles, it was Natalie’s night and the 9-3 final score saw them back to their previous winning ways.

Martin Swiss played at home to Kwan’s Birdie Club and the first game went against the run of form as Kid opened the evening’s score line for the home team. However, the celebrations were short lived as Kwan’s Birdie Club started potting with Ricky, Goh, Se and Jay sealing a 4-2 advantage as they headed to the doubles. With only Kwan failing to win a game on the night, the away team went on to take two doubles games and the same in the beer leg. A 4-8 defeat for Martin Swiss means they have now slipped to mid-table.

With only one point separating Genius from Ting Tong this was always going to be a tight affair. The two teams went blow for blow, sharing the spoils of the singles 3-3. This close battle continued into the doubles with Nick and Mick giving Ting Tong a slight edge going into the beer leg. However, it was the home side that took the best of three and forced the match to a thoroughly respectful 6-6 draw.

Propping up the PPL this week were newcomers Champs who hosted Simon Oil. It was the away team who raced ahead with Thong securing a 1-5 advantage after the singles games. Champs did get into their stride to some degree with a win from Wayne and Josh and a great overall team effort to take the beer leg. This 4-8 loss will feel better than the 10-1 from last week as they build momentum and confidence.

Top of the table Caddy Shack played away to Kiki Sports Bar and the trip over the hill was enough to give the home team an advantage as Lee narrowly lost to his old teammate, Gervais. Kiki continued to capitalise and were 3-0 up before the champions woke and showed the class that the PPL have come to expect. Willem suffered his first defeat this season as Lee and Adam bravely led the charge for a doubles whitewash. A thoroughly fun and social night was rounded up with the home team taking the beer leg and despite winning 5-7, ‘The Shack’ will wipe their brow at a match that could easily have gone either way!

