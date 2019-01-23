THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
POOL: The ninth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played on Thursday (Jan 17).

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 12:17PM

Jack, playing for Kiki Sport Bar and proud father of two kids, is a Muay Thai teacher. This week he 7-balled his opponent immediately after losing the break.

 Happy End Sports Bar was playing away at Kiki Sports Bar. Happy End was severely handicapped  as Teacher Tak was on a honeymoon in Udon Thani. Jack, playing for Kiki Sports Bar, 7-balled Dave from Happy End and Kiki won 7-4. 

Simon & Oil were playing away at Genius and were on cruise control. Simon, Bruce and Brett all playing for Simon & Oil won their singles and doubles games but the home team fought back and won the beer leg. Final score was 5-6 for Simon & Oil. 

Natalie bar, only missing Andrew B.D., was playing at home against Ting Tong. Napoli, Oh and Max all playing for Natalie won their singles and doubles games. Although Nick, playing for Ting Tong, did the same. Natalie strong from start to finish won 8-3. 

Martin Swiss was playing at home with a full team against Caddy Shack. Surprisingly Martin was in the lead 5-4 before the beer leg. However Caddy Shack showed why they are previous league champions and current leaders by coming back to win 5-6. 

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The best result of the day was from Champs Bar playing at home against Kwan Birdie. Champs Bar, new to the PPL league, clearly needed some time to adjust whilst Kwan Birdie keeps strengthening their team with top players from around the island and are favourites to win the league this season. A white wash was not out of the question. However Champs player Ryan won his single, double and a leg of the beer leg. Kwan Birdie eventually won 4-8 but Champs can be proud of their performance.

– Jeroen Tak

The 11th round of the Patong Pool League will be played on Thursday (Jan 24). Anyone interested in playing, as well as visitors, are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. Visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page for details.

 

 

