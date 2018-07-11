FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Patong Pool League sees seven-ball frenzy

POOL: The sixth round of Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last Thursday (July 5), and in a thrilling game between Natalie and Wombat bars there were a surprising three seven-ball matches, two going to Wombat the other to Natalie.

PoolMatt Pond

Wednesday 11 July 2018, 06:15PM

Martin Swiss hosted PPL leaders Caddy Shack last Thursday with Caddy Shack winning the game but losing the beerleg. Photo: Supplied

However, results from last Thursday’s action still kept Caddy Shack at the top of the league table now with a lead of four points.

Last Thursday’s game between Natalie and Wombat was already billed to be a thriller with both teams having some real talented players. However, even those players were surprised by what they witnessed.

It started with Wombat owner Azza seven-balling his opponent from Natalie Bar. However, Nue from Natalie Bar then seven-balled his opponent from Wombat the very next game. Then in the doubles, Darren from Wombat potted the black straight from the break and kept all other balls on the table resulting in the third seven-ball match of the evening.

This meant that it went right the way to the beerleg, which went to all three sets and resulted in a 7-5 victory for Natalie Bar.

Meanwhile, Red Light Bar played at home against Kwan’s Birdie Team. Mike and another Mike won both their singles and doubles games for Kwan’s Birdie Team, but Gwen from Red Light kept up his recent form also winning his singles and doubles games as did Tony also playing for Red Light.

The beerleg was a three-setter and was finally won by Kwan’s Birdie Team who won the match with a 7-5 score.

Genius Bar played away at Happy End Bar, who had several players on holiday meaning they had to borrow players from Kiki Sports Bar who was free from the league this week.

Happy End started really well with both William and Gervais winning their singles and doubles games. However, Genius’s Vu, Aye ( also known as Monlisa) as well as Captain Tommy each played well all winning their singles and doubles games.

Again, this match went to the beerleg which was won in three sets by Genius. The final score was 7-5 in favour of Genius, a great team who play well but also like to enjoy a goodnight out.

Elsewhere, Simon & Oils played at home against Ting Tong Bar with Nick from Ting Tong playing well to win his singles and doubles games. However Tai, Luke, Thong and Bruce also won their singles and doubles games for Simon & Oils.

The beerleg was an exciting round-off to the match and it was won in three sets by Ting Tong. However, this was not enough to keep Simon & Oil from a 7-5 victory.

Finally, Martin Swiss hosted PPL leaders Caddy Shack with the Shack gang getting off to a great start with their first four players; Justin, Lek, Marc and Elvie were all winning their singles and doubles games giving them a 7-2 lead as they headed into the beerleg.

However, Martin Swiss did not give up and won the beerleg in three sets leaving the final score at 8-4 in Caddy Shack’s favour and meaning they still lead the Patong Pool League, now by four points.

Any people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

45

Natalie

41

Simon Oil

39

Kwans Birdie Club

37

Wombat

31

Genius

29

Kiki Sports

29

Martin Swiss

25

Ting Tong

25

Happy End

23

Red Light

23


 

 

