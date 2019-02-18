PHUKET: The 13th round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played on Thursday, Feb 14.

Genius team played away against Happy End team in the 13th round of the Patong Pool League.

Caddy Shack played at home against Natalie, and with Caddy Shack now second in the PPL rankings, they looked anxiously for points to close the gap with Kwan’s Birdie Team. Everybody from Caddy Shack won their singles and doubles except Justin Morgan. Was it because he has a baby due any day now or just Valentine’s blues?

Dr Ben seven-balled top player Nui playing for Natalie from the break as Young Man alias Trevor wore his Crocodile Dundee outfit. Kwan’s Birdie Team finished early but was very curious and to see what was going on. Caddy Shack took 10 points from Natalie who went back over Patong Hill with one point but will be back for sure next week.

Martin Swiss played away at Kiki Sports Bar and did not bring any Valentine’s presents for Kiki Sports bar. Kid, Jig, Pom and Martin all playing for Martin Swiss won their singles and doubles games as Kiki Sports Bar players had the Valentine’s flu and were not in great shape. The beer leg was a three-setter and also won by Martin Swiss who won the evening with a remarkable 9-3 score.

Kwan’s Birdie Team played at home against Ting Tong and were seriously going for the championship this season albeit without Colin but had an excellent replacement in his mistress, Lucky. Kwan’s Birdie players won all their singles and doubles, although Ting Tong won one game in the beer leg and the final score was a comfortable 11-1 victory for Kwan’s Birdie Team.

Simon and Oil played away at Red Light. In the morning Simon and Oil were on the beach with Andy and Thierry from Red Light but in the evening there was a pool game to be played. Top player Luke from Simon and Oil had a serious Valentine’s date and was missing.

Scott, Andy and Thierry won their singles and doubles games. Reed, playing for Simon and Oil did the same. Red Light was leading 6-3 before the beer leg. However, Simon Oil came back strongly and won the beer leg in two sets but lost the evening with 6-5 in favour of Red Light.

Happy End, who was short of players and had brought in an English guest player named Colin, played at home against Genius. Genius came with their all Asian team but was meeting some heavy competition. TAK, Andy, Jerry and Colin, playing for Happy End team, all won their singles and doubles games. However, the beer leg was won by Genius in three sets although Happy End was quite happy with their 8-4 win on the night.

The fourteenth round of the Patong Pool League will be played on Thursday, February 21.

People who are interested in playing, as well as visitors, are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.