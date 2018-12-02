THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong Pool League: Kwans Birdie Club take flight

POOL: The second round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden & Restaurant and Tualek Whiskey, got underway last Thursday (Nov 29). After a thrilling first week, 10 teams took to the beige and battled to take an early lead in this most competitive of leagues.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 December 2018, 10:00AM

Simon Andrew, owner of Simon and Oil bar and the Nature Park Resort at Patong. Photo: Supplied

Simon Andrew, owner of Simon and Oil bar and the Nature Park Resort at Patong. Photo: Supplied

Genius II were at home to Happy End and the home team made a positive start with Fern opening up the Genius account with a win over rival Ann. Peter claimed one back for the visitors and this blow for blow encounter continued to provide drama as both teams kept themselves in the match. Despite taking 2 of the 3 games in the beer leg, Happy End could not quite catch their hosts and Genius II took the match 7-5.

Kiki Sports Bar looked to continue their winning streak and played away to Martin Swiss. It was the home team who took the advantage with Martin and Kid playing excellent games to secure a 2-0 lead. However, this was not to last and wins from Dr Jones, Gervais, Jack and Willem gave the advantage back to Kiki. These four players then went on to win their respective doubles games and by the time they played the beer leg the match was already won. A final score of 8-4 is another solid win for Kiki Sports Bar who are looking a difficult team to beat.

Simon Oil played at home to Red Light in what was the closest encounter of the week’s play. The home team got off to a flying start and were 3-0 up thanks to Reed, Thong and Stu. However, this was short-lived and Red Light won the next 3 with Moo, Gwen and Scott replying to level the match 3-3 at the end of the singles. The doubles and beer leg played out in much the same fashion with both teams exchanging blows. A thoroughly social night was ended with them sharing the spoils at 6-6.

Reigning champions Caddy Shack were on the road this week, away to title contenders Natalie. This was always going to be a tight affair and despite leading 4-2 after the singles games Natalie fought hard. Unfortunately, a perfect night from Justin and Shaun spoiled any come back from the home team and saw Caddy Shack edge the night 6-5.

Kwans Birdie Club were looking to consolidate their early victory from Week 1 and got off to a flying start with Mike edging out Mick in the opening game. Keeping the trend of similar names, Jim then got the best of Jay in order to level the match 1-1. It was at this point though that Birdie found another gear and went on to take the rest of the singles and only conceded 1 game during the rest of the match. Another 9-2 win to Birdie will surely make them confident as they take pole position in the league.

Champs bar had a night off this week and will join the rest of the teams in competing Week 3 of the PPL on Thursday (Dec 6).

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pool League gets underway
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep close in on the title, as Orange Bar feel the squeeze
Islander host Black Bull as Owner Mark joins B team for first time this season
Despite French resistance, Orange Bar surrender to Shot Bar
Shot Bar go second after White Hart’s white ball woes
Black Sheep make it three consecutive 7-0 wins
Caddy Shack take Patong Pool League title
Black Sheep crush Mango to set up three way race for RPL
All eyes on Caddy Shack, Natalie Bar as PPL heads to final week
Caddy Shack favourites to take Patong Pool League title
Masterclasses and close calls in Round 10 of Rawai Pool League
Three-way battle at top of Patong Pool League after week 19
Black Sheep romp to victory in top of the table clash as RPL resumes
Natalie take lead in PPL, Caddy Shack have two games in hand
Rawai Pool League mourns loss of Kevin Bayard

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Go Air

 