Patong Pool League: Kwan Birdie gives Caddy Shack a hard time

POOL: The sixth round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played on Thursday (Jan 3) after PPL’s break for the Christmas holidays.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 January 2019, 05:23PM

Martin Swiss Guesthouse played Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant in the Patong Pool League.

Red Light Bar played away at Champs Bar. Wayne and Simon from Champs bar both won their singles and doubles games. Reg also won his singles and doubles games for Red Light Bar. However in the beer leg Red Light won in two sets and booked a 6-5 result in their favour.

It looks like Champs Bar is slowly growing to the PPL level and we can expect better results in the second half of this season.

Martin Swiss played at home against Genius. Martin, Look Sau Ploy and Robby, all playing for the home team, won their singles and doubles games. Genius was not in a good shape and the End of the Year party must have taken its toll.

The beer leg was won by Martin Swiss in two sets with an impressive 9-2 victory over Genius.

Kwan Birdie Team played away against the top-ranking Caddy Shack. Se and Goh won their singles and doubles games for Kwan Birdie Team. Ben, playing for Caddy Shack, also won his singles and doubles games. Actually, Ben and Trevor in the doubles seven-balled their opponents from the Birdie Team.

The beer leg was won by Kwan Birdie Team in two sets. Kwan Birdie defeated Caddy Shack 7-4 – quite an achievement for playing away at the league leaders. The reason could be that teacher Lee from Caddy Shack was on holiday, or maybe the two attractive ladies from Kwan Birdie Team made it hard for the guys from Caddy Shack to focus.

Natalie played away at Kiki Sports Bar. Owner Kiki and top player William are quite ambitious so a good result was a must that evening. Gervais, Jack and William, all playing for Kiki Sports Bar, won their singles and doubles games. Natalie, even without their top player Nui, still won the beer leg in two sets, but the overall result was a 7-5 victory for Kiki Sports Bar.

Simon and Oil played at home against Happy End. Simon Oil had a weak start and lost five of the six singles. However, they fought back in the doubles and won the beer leg in three sets, giving Happy End a 7-5 win overall on the night. Happy End had expected a much better performance given the fact that they had their strongest team on paper playing on the night, but were unable to bring it to the table.

– Jeroen Tak

The seventh round of Patong Pool League will be played again on Monday (Jan 7) and the eighth round will be played on Jan 10. People interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. Visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page for details (click here).

 

 

