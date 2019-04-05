THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong Pool League: Kwan’s Birdie cut Caddy Shack’s lead

PHUKET: The 20th round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played Thursday April 4.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Friday 5 April 2019, 04:45PM

Gervais plays for Kiki Sports Bar. His game has improved considerably over the last few months. He made a magnificent pot on the black ball.

Gervais plays for Kiki Sports Bar. His game has improved considerably over the last few months. He made a magnificent pot on the black ball.

Champs bar played away against Kwan’s Birdie Team. Birdie team, still second in the league and eager to overtake the top position, were looking for a big win. Champs had a hard time finding the Caddy Shack bar and ended up somewhere in the Red Mountain area where they needed to be rescued and escorted to the bar. All games were won by Birdie team, but one double was lost against Champs. The beer leg was a two-setter and won by the Birdie team who won the match with a 10-1 score, still two points behind Caddy Shack.

Natalie played away against Ting Tong bar. The home team had a very good start. Neil and Mick, as well as Nick, won their singles and doubles matches. However, the Thai players from Natalie had recovered from their weak performance last week and won their singles and doubles games too. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Natalie team and the final score on the evening was a 6-6 draw.

Caddy Shack played at home against Martin Swiss. A special news reporter was over at Caddy Shack to watch the game. He saw Don, Lee the Teacher, Dr Ben, Justin and Kingsley (the Welsh Destroyer) all playing for Caddy Shack winning their singles and doubles games. Norbert, playing for Martin Swiss, won from the Young Man. Martin Swiss won the beer leg in three sets but the final score was a 9-3 victory for Caddy Shack and just enough to stay in the top spot for one more week.

Next week Caddy Shack is free and only a miracle can stop the Birdie team from claiming the top position.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Genius. Genius players Rat, Toon, Poy, Preaw and Wan all won their singles as well as doubles games. Only Tommy did not have a good evening and still need to adjust to the hot temperature after his trip to Norway. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Genius as they defeated Simon and Oil with a 10-2 victory.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Happy End Bar played at home against Kiki Sports Bar. Both teams know each other very well and are friends, but top player William from Kiki Sports Bar had some pressure on the days before the match. Happy End team captain, Jerry, was sick at home so the other players had to take care of him. Dave from Kiki won the singles by potting the black while he was snookered, and Tak the Teacher is still wondering how that was possible. Peter, Kris and Andy, all playing for Happy End, won their singles and doubles games. Happy End won the beer leg in two sets and were quite happy with the 8-3 score.

-Jeroen Tak

The 21st round of the Patong Pool League will be played on April 11.

People who are interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

 

 

